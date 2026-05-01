New Details Surface From Red Sox's Surprise Alex Cora Firing

When you make a decision as big as the Boston Red Sox did last weekend by firing manager Alex Cora and a handful of other coaches, you're going to see the fallout extend a bit because there is a lot that goes on behind the scenes that leads to organizational shakeups, as Boston made.

Boston obviously fired Cora, but that's not all. The Red Sox fired hitting coach Peter Fatse, third base coach Kyle Hudson, bench coach Ramón Vázquez, assistant hitting coach Dillon Lawson and major league hitting strategy coach Joe Cronin. Boston also "reassigned" Jason Varitek, although he's gone from the organization and isn't expected back.

In the aftermath of the overhaul, Red Sox president and chief executive officer Sam Kennedy insinuated that the decision was put forth by chief baseball officer Craig Breslow.

On Friday, the fallout continued with MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo and Sean McAdam dropping a column with behind-the-scenes details. Cotillo and McAdam reported that Breslow went to Kennedy and John Henry about the potential of an overhaul and then the conversations expanded to feature others, including Theo Epstein.

Boston's Shocking Firing Of Alex Cora Still Has More Details Coming Out

Mar 2, 2026; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (13) looks on during the second inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

"On Friday, as the trip was beginning, Breslow had begun to put the wheels in motion for sweeping changes, going to Henry and Kennedy with the recommendation that Cora and several of his coaches be dismissed, according to sources familiar with those talks," Cotillo and McAdam wrote. "In Baltimore, Cora was unaware how things had escalated. Discussions lasted throughout the day, with Breslow, Kennedy and Henry weighing their options. Also contributing to the discussions, some remotely, were team advisor/minority owner Theo Epstein, team chairman Tom Werner and Fenway Sports Group president Mike Gordon, according to sources."

That's not all, though. There was some chatter earlier in the week that Cora potentially was offered the opportunity to stick around with a different coaching staff. McAdam and Cotillo, while citing "numerous sources," shut down the idea.

Soon enough, the Cora conversation will come to an end. He was great in Boston and led the club to a World Series title. Now that Cora is available, the Philadelphia Phillies showed interest in him for their manager job, but the former Boston manager shut down the idea. Cora is out and the Chad Tracy era has begun, at least for now, as the interim. The most important thing right now is simply trying to find a way through. Boston is 2-2 since the firing.s