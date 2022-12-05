Brian Cashman Receives Four-Year Extension from Yankees Through 2026

The New York Yankees announced via Twitter Monday that the club had agreed to a four-year contract extension with executive Brian Cashman through the 2026 season. Cashman currently serves as the club's Senior Vice President and general manager.

Cashman has functioned as the Yankees general manager since 1998. The Yankees have won four World Series championships under Cashman's leadership, but have not appeared in a World Series since 2009, the last time the club won a title, when it defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in six games.

Re-signing Cashman comes after the Yankees won 99 games in 2022 and their second American League East division title since 2012.

With Cashman locked up for the foreseeable future, perhaps the Yankees will try to get a deal done with 2022 American League MVP Aaron Judge next.

