Miami Marlins' Jesús Sánchez, Declan Cronin Take Steps Toward Return From Injured List
The Miami Marlins are sending outfielder Jesús Sánchez and relief pitcher Declan Cronin on minor league rehab assignments with Triple-A Jacksonville, MLB.com's Christina De Nicola relayed Thursday afternoon.
Sánchez is currently on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain. Cronin, meanwhile, is on the 15-day injured list with a left hip strain.
Both players' rehab assignments will begin Thursday night.
When Sánchez was initially sidelined on March 15, he was ruled out for four weeks. That timetable had him returning on April 12, so the outfielder seems to be right on track with his recovery.
Sánchez hit .252 with 18 home runs, 25 doubles, 64 RBIs, 16 stolen bases, a .731 OPS and a 0.7 WAR in 149 games last season. For his career, Sánchez is a .240 hitter with a .736 OPS, averaging 21 home runs, 26 doubles, 69 RBIs, seven stolen bases and a 1.5 WAR per 162 games.
Outside of ace Sandy Alcántara, Sánchez is the next-highest paid player on the Marlins' payroll this season at $4.5 million.
As for Cronin, he also got hurt when spring training was winding down. He resumed throwing on March 31 and has been given the green light to return to game action less than two weeks later.
Cronin, 27, made 56 appearances out of the Marlins' bullpen in 2024 after making his MLB debut with the Chicago White Sox in 2023. Over 70.1 innings of work, the right-hander went 3-4 with a 4.35 ERA, 1.422 WHIP, 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings and a 0.4 WAR.
In the six Grapefruit League outings he made before getting sidelined, Cronin had a 14.29 ERA and 2.294 WHIP.
Related MLB Stories
- TEAM USA SETS STAGE FOR WBC: While Mark DeRosa is set to manage Team USA for the second consecutive World Baseball Classic, USA Baseball announced that Michael Hill had replaced Tony Reagins as general manager. CLICK HERE
- YAZ HITS WALK-OFF SPLASH: Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski hit a walk-off home run into McCovey Cove on Wednesday, achieving the feat for the third time in his career. CLICK HERE
- BREWERS BLOW UP: By scoring 32 runs and only stranding eight runners on base, the Milwaukee Brewers have carved out a spot in the history books over the past three games. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.