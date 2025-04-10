Team USA Running It Back With Manager Mark DeRosa For 2026 World Baseball Classic
Two years after they fell just shy of winning the 2023 World Baseball Classic, Team USA has committed to continuity in the dugout for 2026.
USA Baseball announced Thursday morning that Mark DeRosa would be returning as the manager for Team USA at the 2026 World Baseball Classic. DeRosa – a 50-year-old, 16-year MLB veteran and longtime MLB Network analyst – led the United States to a second-place finish in his first WBC as manager.
Team USA went 3-1 in pool play, then lost 3-2 to Japan in the first place game. It marked a step back for the Americans, who won the 2017 World Baseball Classic under the leadership of Hall of Fame manager Jim Leyland.
DeRosa played seven seasons with the Atlanta Braves before bouncing around between the Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, Cleveland Indians, St. Louis Cardinals, San Francisco Giants, Washington Nationals and Toronto Blue Jays, then retiring in 2013. The utility man played for Team USA in the 2009 World Baseball Classic, when they finished in third place for the first time.
While DeRosa is coming back, USA Baseball revealed that Michael Hill would be taking over as Team USA's general manager. Hill got his start with the Tampa Bay Devil Rays and Colorado Rockies before spending 18 years in the Miami Marlins' front office. He was named MLB's senior vice president of on-field operations in 2020.
Hill is replacing former Los Angeles Angels general manager Tony Reagins, who served as Team USA's GM for the 2023 Classic.
The pools for the 2026 WBC were finalized Wednesday. The United States will face off against Mexico, Great Britain, Italy and Brazil in Houston between March 6 and March 11, 2026.
Team USA's quarterfinal contest would also be in Houston, while the semifinals and championship are slated to be played in Miami.
Related MLB Stories
- YAZ HITS WALK-OFF SPLASH: Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski hit a walk-off home run into McCovey Cove on Wednesday, achieving the feat for the third time in his career. CLICK HERE
- BREWERS BLOW UP: By scoring 32 runs and only stranding eight runners on base, the Milwaukee Brewers have carved out a spot in the history books over the past three games. CLICK HERE
- PARIS MAKES HISTORY: Kyren Paris continued to torment the Rays' pitching staff on Wednesday, earning the Angels youngster a spot in the MLB history books. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.