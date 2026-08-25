Dodgers vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 25

A massive National League series begins on Tuesday night, as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves square off in what could be an NLCS or NLDS preview.

The Dodgers are in the mix – along with the Milwaukee Brewers – for the best record in baseball after winning six games in a row. Meanwhile, the Braves have seen their lead in the NL East dwindle to just 3.5 games after dropping seven of their last 10. So, Atlanta would love to get back on track against L.A., especially since that could push it closer to the best record in the National League.

Los Angeles will have right-hander Tyler Glasnow (back) on the mound for the first time since early May. Glasnow was on the 60-day injured list with back spasms, but he threw 77 pitches in his last rehab start and appears to be ready to go for the stretch run.

He’ll take on Atlanta’s Bryce Elder, who held the Dodgers to one hit across 5.2 innings of work back on May 10. Elder has a 3.92 ERA this season, and the Braves are 14-10 in his starts.

Oddsmakers have set the Dodgers as road favorites in this matchup, but L.A. has struggled to cover the run line when favored in 2026.

Will that change in this series opener?

I have a player prop and a prediction for bettors to consider in this game, but first, let’s check out the latest odds.

Dodgers vs. Braves Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Dodgers -1.5 (+110)

Braves +1.5 (-132)

Moneyline

Dodgers: -148

Braves: +138

Total

8.5 (Over -119/Under -101)

Dodgers vs. Braves Probable Pitchers

Los Angeles: Tyler Glasnow (3-0, 2.72 ERA)

Atlanta: Bryce Elder (8-7, 3.92 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Braves How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 25

Time: 7:15 p.m. EST

Venue: Truist Park

How to Watch (TV): TBS, Spectrum Sportsnet LA, BravesVision

Dodgers record: 80-51

Braves record: 76-55

Dodgers vs. Braves Best MLB Prop Bets

Braves Best MLB Prop Bet

Bryce Elder OVER 1.5 Walks Allowed (-180)

This season, Bryce Elder has walked 46 batters across 24 starts, and he ranks in just the 57th percentile in walk percentage.

The Braves right-hander allowed four free passes in his last start against the Dodgers, and he’s given up at least two walks in 14 of his 24 starts, including four of his last five.

Los Angeles is fourth in MLB in total walks drawn this season and fifth in walk rate. Even though Elder has pitched pretty well in 2026, his ERA since June 1 is 5.48 and he’s walked 24 batters in 12 starts.

I wouldn’t be shocked if he struggles a bit against this elite Dodgers offense.

Dodgers vs. Braves Prediction and Pick

I’m going to take a shot on the Braves to cover the run line in this matchup, as they are 13-3 on the run line when set as underdogs at home – the best mark in MLB.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers have struggled when favored this season, covering the run line in 39.5 percent of those games.

I do think the Dodgers offense could give Elder some trouble since he sits in just the 51st percentile in expected ERA, but Glasnow is a little bit of an unknown in his first start since early May.

The right-hander may end up exiting a little earlier than usual, and the L.A. bullpen (3.98 ERA) has been far from perfect as of late.

Atlanta is a quality team, and it’s an impressive 19 games over .500 at home in 2026. I think bettors should take the 1.5-run cushion given L.A.’s inability to cover despite an impressive win/loss record in 2026.

Pick: Braves +1.5 (-132 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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