How Imminent Returns of Yankees, Red Sox Outfielders Impact AL Playoff Picture

With a little over a month remaining in the 2026 MLB regular season, the two top teams in the American League Wild Card race appear to be getting closer to adding a couple of key pieces back to their lineups.

New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger began a rehab assignment with the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Thursday. This comes just a couple of days after Boston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony started his own rehab assignment with the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs. Bellinger has been sidelined since the end of July with a left hamstring strain, while Anthony has been on the injured list since early May due to a right wrist sprain.

New York and Boston are both firmly in possession of AL Wild Card spots at the moment. But the returns of Bellinger and Anthony could be a big boost to two squads that likely still have aspirations of winning the American League East.

The American League standings are still evolving

Jul 14, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Cody Bellinger (35) is voted the 2026 MLB All-Star Game MVP (Arch Ward Trophy) at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Yankees currently have a 72-55 record and own the top AL Wild Card spot. The Red Sox are 68-59 after an impressive midseason turnaround and hold a 5.5-game lead over several teams fighting for a postseason berth. The Minnesota Twins, Toronto Blue Jays, Texas Rangers, Cleveland Guardians, Baltimore Orioles, and Detroit Tigers are all under .500 right now but are still in the hunt for the third AL Wild Card spot.

Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Rays have the best record in the American League at 76-51. They have a four-game lead over New York in the AL East, while Boston is eight games behind Tampa Bay. If Bellinger or Anthony can spark a hot streak for their teams when they eventually return, though, that could shake up the AL East standings and the American League playoff picture as a whole.

New York is also still waiting for three-time MVP Aaron Judge to return from the right rib stress fracture that has sidelined him since early June. Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters on Thursday that the 34-year-old is now hitting off a tee and noted that "it seems to be going well," according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. The eight-time All-Star would obviously be a welcome addition to New York's lineup down the stretch.

Based on the current American League standings, the Yankees and Red Sox are both in a good position to make the postseason. Their chances of playing even better in the last month of the season should also improve once Anthony and Bellinger return from injury. That, in turn, would mean that more than a handful of teams could all be fighting for just one AL Wild Card spot over the final weeks of 2026.