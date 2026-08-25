Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Corey Seager, CJ Abrams and Rafael Devers)

All 30 MLB teams are back in action on Tuesday night, which means bettors have a ton of games to choose from when it comes to betting on a few home run props.

Each day here at SI Betting, we share our favorite home run prop picks, even though they’re one of the tougher long shot bets to hit. Predicting a home run bet correctly usually results in a pretty nice pay out, but it’s important to note that even the best home run hitters are only going deep around 30 to 40 times per season.

Still, using matchup data, recent trends and more, it’s possible to narrow down a few players that are undervalued or simply have a favorable spot to leave the yard.

On Tuesday night, I’m targeting a pair of shortstops to headline these picks, including Texas Rangers star Corey Seager, who has been on a tear since returning from the injured list.

Here’s a breakdown of each of these home run props, including the latest odds, on Aug 25.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Tuesday, Aug. 25

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Rafael Devers to Hit a Home Run (+340)

San Francisco Giants slugger Rafael Devers has put together a pretty solid 2026 season, hitting 27 home runs while batting .243 with a .795 OPS.

Devers has gone deep three times over the last two weeks (12 games), and he has an impressive .500 slugging percentage during that stretch. So, I’m eyeing him against the Cincinnati Reds and right-hander Brady Singer on Tuesday.

Singer enters this start with a 4.72 ERA and a 25 home runs allowed in 25 appearances this season, and the veteran has allowed four homers over his last three starts. That sets up well for Devers, who is hitting .278 with 23 of his 27 home runs against right-handed pitching this season.

Plus, the Giants star has some previous success against Singer, going 4-for-14 (.286) with a double, a homer and an .857 OPS.

The Cincinnati bullpen has also given up 66 home runs in the 2026 season, so Devers should be a viable home run target all game long.

CJ Abrams to Hit a Home Run (+505)

After missing a few games, Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams returned to the lineup on Aug. 24 and went 1-for-4 with a pair of runs scored.

The two-time All-Star has 29 home runs in the 2026 season, and he’s been great against right-handed pitching, hitting .292 with 23 of his homers. He’s also compiled an OPS of .949 against righties in 2026.

Now, Abrams takes on Colorado Rockies rookie Mason Adams, who is making his Major League debut. Adams had a respectable 3.48 ERA across 17 outings (15 starts) in the minors this season, but this home run bet isn’t necessarily a fade of Colorado's No. 20 prospect.

I don’t expect Adams to pitch really deep into his MLB debut, and that means we could see a lot of the Colorado bullpen, which has a 4.89 ERA (28th in MLB) and has given up 66 homers this season.

The Rockies have one of the worst pitching staffs in the league, so I’m shocked to see Abrams set at north of 5/1 to leave the yard on Tuesday night.

Corey Seager to Hit a Home Run (+485)

Since coming off the injured list, Corey Seager has returned to his All-Star form for the Texas Rangers as they compete for a playoff spot in the American League.

Seager is hitting .419 over the last two weeks, posting a 1.164 OPS with a pair of home runs. The power hasn’t been overwhelming for Seager this season (13 home runs in 72 games), but he has some interesting reverse splits heading into this matchup against the Chicago White Sox and lefty Anthony Kay.

Seager is actually hitting for a better average (.256) and a higher OPs (.779) against southpaws in 2026, homering three times in the process. Kay has been far from perfect this season, allowing 16 homers in 26 appearances while posting an expected ERA of 4.85, which ranks in the 18th percentile in MLB.

He’s certainly vulnerable to a hot hitter like Seager, who has pushed his batting average up over 40 points since coming off the injured list.

Plus, e though Chicago’s bullpen has a solid 3.81 ERA in the 2026 season, it has given up 69 home runs. Seager should be in play to go deep throughout this game. At nearly 5/1, the Rangers star is extremely undervalued on Tuesday night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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