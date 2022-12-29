Carlos Rodon's First Instagram Post as a Member of the New York Yankees
Newly signed starting pitcher Carlos Rodon created his first Instagram post as a member of the New York Yankees last week.
The Instagram reel features an old clip of Rodon speaking with former Yankee CC Sabathia. Sabathia tells Rodon that he would have been a good fit for the Yankees, but Rodon signed with the San Francisco Giants a free agent last winter instead. One year later, he is a Yankee.
The video also includes highlights from Rodon's career, featuring the Chicago White Sox selecting him in the MLB Amateur Draft, and clips of Rodon pitching for the White Sox and Giants.
Rodon captioned the post, "Dream come true, can’t wait for the ride!"
