Carlos Rodon's First Instagram Post as a Member of the New York Yankees

Newly signed starting pitcher Carlos Rodon created his first Instagram post as a member of the New York Yankees last week. The video features Rodon talking with CC Sabathia, as well as highlights from his time pitching for the Chicago White Sox and San Francisco Giants.

Newly signed starting pitcher Carlos Rodon created his first Instagram post as a member of the New York Yankees last week.

The Instagram reel features an old clip of Rodon speaking with former Yankee CC Sabathia. Sabathia tells Rodon that he would have been a good fit for the Yankees, but Rodon signed with the San Francisco Giants a free agent last winter instead. One year later, he is a Yankee.

The video also includes highlights from Rodon's career, featuring the Chicago White Sox selecting him in the MLB Amateur Draft, and clips of Rodon pitching for the White Sox and Giants.

Rodon captioned the post, "Dream come true, can’t wait for the ride!"

Check out the latest episode of the Jack Vita Show for more MLB offseason analysis!

Subscribe to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.