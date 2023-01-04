Chicago Cubs' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Eric Hosmer
The Chicago Cubs added another first baseman to their roster Wednesday, agreeing to terms with free agent Eric Hosmer.
Hosmer is owed $39 million over the next three years, all of which will be paid for by the San Diego Padres.
Hosmer will likely serve as a bridge until the Cubs are ready to call-up rookie first basemen Matt Mervis and Bryce Ball.
Ball is more likely to fill the role of designated hitter than he is to play first base, most of the time. Both have shown great promise in the Cubs' farm system, especially over the past year.
Hosmer is the fourth position player the Cubs have added this winter that will likely see significant playing time in 2023. The club has also signed Dansby Swanson, Tucker Barnhart and Cody Bellinger this off-season.
Here's a look at our projected 2023 starting lineup for the Cubs, as of Jan. 4, featuring 2022 slash lines:
C Yan Gomes .235/.260/.625 / Tucker Barnhart .221/.287/.554
1B Eric Hosmer .268/.334/.716 / Matt Mervis (Rookie)
2B Nico Hoerner .281/.327/.736
3B Patrick Wisdom .207/.298/.725
SS Dansby Swanson .277/.329/.776
LF Ian Happ .271/.342/.781
CF Cody Bellinger .210/.265/.654
RF Seiya Suzuki .262/.336/.770
DH Nick Madrigal .249/.305/.736
Utility Christopher Morel .235/.308/.741
