Chicago Cubs' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Eric Hosmer

The Chicago Cubs added another first baseman to their roster Wednesday, agreeing to terms with free agent Eric Hosmer.

Hosmer is owed $39 million over the next three years, all of which will be paid for by the San Diego Padres.

Hosmer will likely serve as a bridge until the Cubs are ready to call-up rookie first basemen Matt Mervis and Bryce Ball.

Ball is more likely to fill the role of designated hitter than he is to play first base, most of the time. Both have shown great promise in the Cubs' farm system, especially over the past year.

Hosmer is the fourth position player the Cubs have added this winter that will likely see significant playing time in 2023. The club has also signed Dansby Swanson, Tucker Barnhart and Cody Bellinger this off-season.

Here's a look at our projected 2023 starting lineup for the Cubs, as of Jan. 4, featuring 2022 slash lines:

C Yan Gomes .235/.260/.625 / Tucker Barnhart .221/.287/.554

1B Eric Hosmer .268/.334/.716 / Matt Mervis (Rookie)

2B Nico Hoerner .281/.327/.736

3B Patrick Wisdom .207/.298/.725

SS Dansby Swanson .277/.329/.776

LF Ian Happ .271/.342/.781

CF Cody Bellinger .210/.265/.654

RF Seiya Suzuki .262/.336/.770

DH Nick Madrigal .249/.305/.736

Utility Christopher Morel .235/.308/.741

