Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers Reportedly 'Monitoring' Interesting All-Star Trade Target
There's been no indication that the league-worst Colorado Rockies are willing to trade infielder Ryan McMahon, but if they are, the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers are ready to pounce, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
Several teams, including the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers, are closely monitoring Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon in case he’s traded this summer.
The Rockies enter play on Sunday at 8-37, on track to be the worst team in baseball history. They have no reason to hold onto players who won't be part of the future after the rebuild, but McMahon is under team control through 2027, so they could revisit a trade in the offseason or next summer, if they'd rather.
He's making $12 million this year and $16 million in each of the next two, meaning he'd have nearly $40 million remaining on his contract by the trade deadline, a not-insignifcant amount for an acquiring team.
Struggling this year, he's hitting just .209, and that's even while playing his home games at Coors Field. He has six homers, 11 RBIs and one stolen base. A nine-year veteran, he's spent his entire career with the Rockies. He's a career .241 hitter with 130 homers, including a career-high 24 in 2019. McMahon was an All-Star in 2024, as he hit 20 homers in total.
The Cubs enter play on Sunday at 27-19 and out front in the National League Central, while the Dodgers are 29-17 and own the best record in the National League.
They are looking to win their second consecutive World Series title.
