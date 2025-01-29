Fastball

Wrigley Field to Undergo Significant Upgrades By Opening "The Yard" in Center Field

Wrigley Field, the second-oldest park in the big leagues, is undergoing some nice touches to make it more modern.

Brady Farkas

The scoreboard is seen during the first intermission in the Winter Classic between the Chicago Blackhawks and the St. Louis Blues at Wrigley Field in 2024.
In this story:

The Chicago Cubs have announced that Wrigley Field will be opening up a new section in 2025 called "The Yard."

It's yet another way to modernize the second-oldest ballpark in the big leagues.

Per @MLB on social media:

The Cubs will have new seats in center field at Wrigley with exclusive perks

- Ballpark meal per guest
- Private cooler with unlimited beer, seltzer, wine and nonalcoholic drinks
- Available up to 90 minutes before first pitch
- Groups of 4 to 6 guests, with maximum capacity of 50

Courtesy of a press release via the team:

“Fans often tell us that Wrigley Field is their summer home, so we wanted to create a space that feels like their own backyard,” said Cubs Senior Vice President of Ticketing Cale Vennum. “The Yard not only offers a cozy and intimate setting, but also addresses feedback we've received about creating bleacher options for smaller groups. The historic Budweiser Bleachers have a unique energy unlike anything in Major League Baseball. The Yard sits in the middle of the action but provides an elevated gameday experience in an all-inclusive and reserved space for a few friends or family members.”

The Yard is located in the Budweiser Bleachers above the batter's eye in center field

The Cubs are coming off a season in which they went 83-79, finishing tied for second in the National League. Thus far this offseason, they've acquired star outfielder Kyle Tucker and left-handed pitcher Matthew Boyd.

They also traded away infielder Isaac Paredes and former MVP Cody Bellinger.

