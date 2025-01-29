Wrigley Field to Undergo Significant Upgrades By Opening "The Yard" in Center Field
The Chicago Cubs have announced that Wrigley Field will be opening up a new section in 2025 called "The Yard."
It's yet another way to modernize the second-oldest ballpark in the big leagues.
Per @MLB on social media:
The Cubs will have new seats in center field at Wrigley with exclusive perks
- Ballpark meal per guest
- Private cooler with unlimited beer, seltzer, wine and nonalcoholic drinks
- Available up to 90 minutes before first pitch
- Groups of 4 to 6 guests, with maximum capacity of 50
Courtesy of a press release via the team:
“Fans often tell us that Wrigley Field is their summer home, so we wanted to create a space that feels like their own backyard,” said Cubs Senior Vice President of Ticketing Cale Vennum. “The Yard not only offers a cozy and intimate setting, but also addresses feedback we've received about creating bleacher options for smaller groups. The historic Budweiser Bleachers have a unique energy unlike anything in Major League Baseball. The Yard sits in the middle of the action but provides an elevated gameday experience in an all-inclusive and reserved space for a few friends or family members.”
The Yard is located in the Budweiser Bleachers above the batter's eye in center field
The Cubs are coming off a season in which they went 83-79, finishing tied for second in the National League. Thus far this offseason, they've acquired star outfielder Kyle Tucker and left-handed pitcher Matthew Boyd.
They also traded away infielder Isaac Paredes and former MVP Cody Bellinger.
