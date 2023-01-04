Chicago Cubs: Eric Hosmer is a Good Buy-Low, Bridge to Matt Mervis

The Chicago Cubs agreed to a contract with free agent first baseman Eric Hosmer Wednesday. Hosmer is a nice pick up that comes with no financial risk, and could be a good placeholder at first base until prospects Matt Mervis and Bryce Ball are ready for a call-up to the big leagues, Jack Vita writes.

Wednesday, the Chicago Cubs agreed to terms on a contract with free agent first baseman Eric Hosmer.

Hosmer is owed $39 million over the next three years by the San Diego Padres. The Cubs will pay Hosmer the league minimum this season, while the Padres eat the remaining $39 million on his contract.

The Cubs are immediately upgrading at first base. Last season, the club primarily started Frank Schwindel and Alfonso Rivas at the position, neither of whom gave the Cubs a whole lot. Rivas slashed .235/.322/.628 with three home runs and 25 RBI. After Schwindel shined at the end of 2021, he slashed just .229/.277/.635 and was designated for assignment midway through the 2022 season.

With Hosmer, the Cubs are adding an All-Star, World Series champion, Silver Slugger and four-time Gold Glove Award winner. Better yet, they are not taking a financial risk by adding Hosmer. If they wanted to, they could designate him for assignment at any time, but he seems like a valuable piece given his contract and performance.

Prior to being traded to the Boston Red Sox at the trade deadline, Hosmer batted .272 for the Padres in 2022. He batted .269 a season earlier.

Hosmer, 33, has seen a dip in his power numbers since he hit 22 home runs in 2019. He hit a combined 20 home runs over the last two seasons. Hosmer won't be a source of power for the Cubs in 2023, but he can be a contributor. He won't be the club's long-term answer at the position either, but he won't have to be.

The Cubs have two promising first basemen in their farm system, both of whom could see time in the big leagues in 2023: Matt Mervis and Bryce Ball.

Mervis is more Major League-ready than Ball is. Mervis slashed .297/.383/.977 in 57 games in Triple-A in 2022. Ball has yet to reach Triple-A, but slashed .265/.357/.762 in 131 games in Double-A last season. Ball also is more likely to DH at the Major League level than he is to play first base.

Mervis could be the Cubs' most intriguing rookie entering 2023. It remains unclear when he will reach the big league level. If the Cubs feel he needs to start the season in Triple-A before receiving his Major League promotion, Hosmer will be a nice placeholder.

If Hosmer plays well in the first half, perhaps the Cubs can flip him at the trade deadline for a prospect or two, creating space for Mervis to play everyday at the position.

Hosmer is good pickup for the Cubs, that comes with virtually no risk.

