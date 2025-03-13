Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki Takes Batting Practice With Samurai Sword in Viral Video
Seiya Suzuki is back in his home country, preparing to play his first professional baseball game on Japanese soil since 2021.
The Chicago Cubs outfielder will take the field in the Tokyo Series next week, facing off against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday and Wednesday to open the 2025 MLB regular season. In the leadup to the event, Suzuki got a new samurai sword, which he opted to show off during batting practice.
The left-handed hitter set up in the batter's box and started taking swings at balls being tossed his way. He proceeded to slice six balls in half in a row, before the last one went careening towards the person filming the stunt.
Suzuki spent nine seasons with the Hiroshima Carp in Nippon Professional Baseball. He was a .315 hitter with a .985 OPS during his time in NPB, racking up 182 home runs, 182 doubles, 16 triples, 562 RBIs, 82 stolen bases, five All-Star appearances and five Gold Gloves.
Since joining the Cubs on a five-year, $85 million contract in 2022, Suzuki has hit .278 with an .824 OPS. The 30-year-old has averaged 23 home runs, 34 doubles, six triples, 82 RBIs, 13 stolen bases and a 3.5 WAR per 162 games in the big leagues.
Suzuki is expected to spend most of his time at designated hitter in 2025 with Kyle Tucker coming over in a trade with the Houston Astros and Pete Crow-Armstrong graduating from prospect status.
First pitch between the Cubs and Dodgers next Tuesday is scheduled for 6:10 a.m. ET. Before then, Chicago will play an exhibition game against the Hanshin Tigers at 11 p.m. ET on Friday.
Related MLB Stories
- TURNER WEARS KIMONO: Upon arriving in Japan for the Tokyo Series, veteran infielder Justin Turner donned a custom robe inspired by the Cubs' logo and colors. CLICK HERE
- NASHVILLE STARS DROP HAT: The ownership group "Music City Baseball" continued its campaign to get the Nashville Stars added to MLB as an expansion team. CLICK HERE
- BUTLER ROASTS HARRIS: After Michael Harris II said he beat Lawrence Butler in a race, the Athletics outfielder called the Braves star fat and told him to lay off the donuts. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.