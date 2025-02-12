Fastball

Chicago Cubs 'Not Done Adding Yet' Despite Active Offseason, Per MLB Insider

On top of acquiring Kyle Tucker, Ryan Pressly and Matthew Boyd, the Chicago Cubs could go out and add either Alex Bregman or Dylan Cease to round out their roster.

Sam Connon

Feb 10, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Chicago Cubs pitchers warm up during spring training camp.
Feb 10, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Chicago Cubs pitchers warm up during spring training camp. / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Cubs have been plenty active this offseason, but they might not be done just yet.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi went on "Hot Stove" on Wednesday, breaking down key storylines as players begin to report to spring training. After discussing Shohei Ohtani's return to the mound and the New York Mets' star-studded lineup, Morosi applauded the Cubs for the long list of moves they made over the past few months.

Morosi said that while Chicago already closed the gap on the Milwaukee Brewers atop the NL Central by adding outfielder Kyle Tucker, closer Ryan Pressly and starter Matthew Boyd, the front office could still go out and acquire even more talent.

"They may, by the way, find a way to add one more significant player, whether it's (Alex) Bregman or Dylan Cease in a trade," Morosi said. "The Cubs with one of the top farm systems in the game – they are not done adding yet."

The Cubs are competing with the Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox for Bregman's services. The All-Star could take over as Chicago's starting third baseman – if they can manage to agree to terms on a deal – giving top prospect Matt Shaw more time to develop or slide over to first base.

As for the potential of a Cease trade, the San Diego Padres are reportedly looking to cut payroll and cash in on the ace before he hits free agency next winter.

Chicago already started spring training camp Sunday, so Bregman and Cease would be late additions to the roster. Bringing one or both of them into the fold could cement the Cubs as a true contender in 2025, though, and get the club back to the postseason for the first time since 2020.

Related MLB Stories

  • ASSAD SHUT DOWN: An MRI revealed that Cubs pitcher Javier Assad had suffered a mild oblique strain, complicating the competition for Chicago's final rotation spot. CLICK HERE
  • IMANAGA SET TO MAKE HISTORY: When he takes the mound for the Cubs in the Tokyo Series next month, Shota Imanaga will join an exclusive list of Japanese pitchers. CLICK HERE
  • TAYLOR GOES TO CHICAGO: Coming off one season with the Pirates, Gold Glove outfielder Michael A. Taylor is set to join the White Sox on a one-year contract. CLICK HERE

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

Home/News