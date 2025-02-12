Chicago Cubs 'Not Done Adding Yet' Despite Active Offseason, Per MLB Insider
The Chicago Cubs have been plenty active this offseason, but they might not be done just yet.
MLB Network's Jon Morosi went on "Hot Stove" on Wednesday, breaking down key storylines as players begin to report to spring training. After discussing Shohei Ohtani's return to the mound and the New York Mets' star-studded lineup, Morosi applauded the Cubs for the long list of moves they made over the past few months.
Morosi said that while Chicago already closed the gap on the Milwaukee Brewers atop the NL Central by adding outfielder Kyle Tucker, closer Ryan Pressly and starter Matthew Boyd, the front office could still go out and acquire even more talent.
"They may, by the way, find a way to add one more significant player, whether it's (Alex) Bregman or Dylan Cease in a trade," Morosi said. "The Cubs with one of the top farm systems in the game – they are not done adding yet."
The Cubs are competing with the Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox for Bregman's services. The All-Star could take over as Chicago's starting third baseman – if they can manage to agree to terms on a deal – giving top prospect Matt Shaw more time to develop or slide over to first base.
As for the potential of a Cease trade, the San Diego Padres are reportedly looking to cut payroll and cash in on the ace before he hits free agency next winter.
Chicago already started spring training camp Sunday, so Bregman and Cease would be late additions to the roster. Bringing one or both of them into the fold could cement the Cubs as a true contender in 2025, though, and get the club back to the postseason for the first time since 2020.
Related MLB Stories
- ASSAD SHUT DOWN: An MRI revealed that Cubs pitcher Javier Assad had suffered a mild oblique strain, complicating the competition for Chicago's final rotation spot. CLICK HERE
- IMANAGA SET TO MAKE HISTORY: When he takes the mound for the Cubs in the Tokyo Series next month, Shota Imanaga will join an exclusive list of Japanese pitchers. CLICK HERE
- TAYLOR GOES TO CHICAGO: Coming off one season with the Pirates, Gold Glove outfielder Michael A. Taylor is set to join the White Sox on a one-year contract. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.