Chicago Cubs Pitcher Javier Assad Diagnosed With 'Mild' Oblique Strain, Per Manager
Chicago Cubs right-handed pitcher Javier Assad has been diagnosed with a mild oblique strain, manager Craig Counsell told WGN-TV's Josh Frydman and other reporters Tuesday afternoon.
Counsell said Monday that Assad was dealing with oblique soreness. He underwent an MRI later in the day and seemed to avoid anything serious, but Counsell confirmed that Assad would be shut down for a few more days regardless.
The Cubs were the first team to officially welcome pitchers and catchers to spring training, opening up camp on Sunday.
Assad is coming off his first full season as a big league starter. He took the mound just nine times in 2022 upon making his MLB debut, while he was a reliever in 22 of his 32 outings in 2023.
Despite coming out of the gates red-hot in 2024 – he went 4-0 with a 1.49 ERA and 1.034 WHIP through his first nine starts – Assad's production fell off down the stretch. From May 21 on, Assad went 3-6 with a 4.83 ERA and 1.581 WHIP.
The Cubs went out and signed veteran Matthew Boyd in December, followed by Colin Rea in January. Between those two, Assad, Shota Imanaga, Justin Steele and Jameson Taillon, Chicago has six pitchers competing for five starting spots at the onset of camp.
Assad could very well end up getting moved back into a swingman role, which he thrived in back in 2023. He went 5-3 with a 3.05 ERA, 1.226 WHIP and a 2.4 WAR across 109.1 innings that season, before going 7-6 with a 3.73 ERA, 1.401 WHIP and a 1.6 WAR across 147.0 innings in 2024.
With Assad sidelined for the time being, Rea has a chance to assert himself as a true contender to start during these early days of camp. Once Assad returns, he may have to play catchup if he wants to remain in the rotation in 2025.
The 27-year-old righty will be arbitration eligible for the first time next winter.
