Chicago Cubs Reportedly in Talks with Free Agent Eric Hosmer

The Chicago Cubs have been in talks with free agent Eric Hosmer on a potential contract, the New York Post's Jon Heyman reported over the weekend. Hosmer played the first 12 seasons of his Major League career for the Kansas City Royals, San Diego Padres and Boston Red Sox.

Hosmer added that while neither party had agreed to a deal yet, the talks look promising.

Hosmer signed an eight-year, $144 million contract with the San Diego Padres in Feb. 2018. Hosmer's contract runs through 2025. He is owed $39 million over the final three years of the deal. The Padres are on the hook for the remainder of his contract.

Hours before the 2022 Major League Baseball trade deadline, the Padres dealt Hosmer, along with minor leaguers Max Ferguson and Corey Rosier, to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for minor league pitcher Jay Groome.

Hosmer was originally supposed to go to the Washington Nationals, as part of the blockbuster trade involving Juan Soto and Josh Bell, but Hosmer exercised his no-trade clause, stopping the deal. Instead, Luke Voit was traded to the Nationals, and Hosmer was dealt to the Red Sox.

The Red Sox designated Hosmer for assignment earlier this winter.

If the Cubs pick up Hosmer, they will only pay him the league minimum, with San Diego paying the rest of his contract.

Hosmer, a 2016 American League All-Star and World Series champion, and a four-time Gold Glove Award winner, has slashed .265/.325/.735 over the first five years of his eight-year contract. In 2022, he slashed .268/.334/.716 with eight home runs and 44 RBI over 104 games.

Hosmer won a World Series in 2016 as a member of the Kansas City Royals, where he played the first seven years of his Major League career. At age 33, he appears to still have quite a bit left in the tank.

Hosmer could be an inexpensive and logical bridge at first base, until the club is ready to turn the position over to prospect Matt Mervis full-time. Hosmer could also bring valued veteran leadership to the club.

