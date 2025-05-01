Fastball

Chicago Cubs Star Ian Happ Extends MLB-Best On-Base Streak at PNC Park

Ian Happ went 3-for-4 with a walk against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday, powering the Chicago Cubs to yet another road victory.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) hits a single against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the seventh inning at PNC Park.
Ian Happ made himself right at home in Pittsburgh this week, as he has for the past few seasons now.

The Chicago Cubs' star left fielder opened Thursday's matinee showdown against the Pirates with a single to right, then drew a walk in the third. He added another single in the seventh, followed by an RBI double in the ninth.

Chicago went on to win 8-3, claiming the three-game series in the process. Happ, who finished the afternoon 3-for-4 with a walk and two runs, has now reached safely in each of his last 34 games at PNC Park dating back to April 10, 2021.

According to MLB Stats, that is the longest active on-base streak by any player in any ballpark.

Happ is batting .279 with two home runs, 16 RBIs, 26 runs and a .755 OPS through 32 games this season, serving as Chicago's leadoff man in every single one of them. He entered Thursday with a 0.7 WAR, which is bound to climb in the wake of his three-hit performance.

The one-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glove winner leads all MLB players with 156 plate appearances, putting him on pace for 790. The current single-season record is 778, which was set by Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Jimmy Rollins in 2007.

Happ and the Cubs will remain on the road this weekend, opening up a series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday. Chicago currently holds a 2.5-game lead over Milwaukee in the NL Central.

