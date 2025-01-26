Chicago White Sox Go Viral For Impressive Fan Giveaways on 2025 Calendar
The on-field product at Rate Field this season may leave fans wanting more, but the early response to the Chicago White Sox's promotional calendar has been leaning very positive.
The team unveiled their planned giveaways for 2025 at SoxFest Live on Friday, immediately garnering praise online. While many of the items may be standard fare – such as bobbleheads and t-shirts – others are unique and seemingly high-end.
From the 1907 replica jersey to the 1920 jersey hoodie and the 1940s varsity sweater, there will be plenty of apparel given away in the first six weeks of the season alone. Then, on June 28, the first 10,000 fans will receive a radio fashioned to look like Comiskey Park in 1959.
On July 11 – the same day Mark Buehrle's newly-announced statue will be unveiled – the team will pass out 15,000 Hawaiian shirts commemorating the 2005 World Series. The next day, 15,000 fans over the age of 21 will get replica Mark Buehrle statues.
The full promotional calendar for the White Sox's 2025 regular season home games can be found here, featuring an in-depth celebration of the club's 125th anniversary.
Sam Connon