Chicago White Sox Legend Mark Buehrle to Get Statue Unveiled at Ballpark in 2025
Former Chicago White Sox star Mark Buehrle will have a statue of himself unveiled at Rate Field in 2025, according to a social media post by the team.
The statue will be unveiled on July 11.
Buehrle had the following to say about the honor, courtesy of MLB.com:
“Insane. Unbelievable. Kind of at a loss for words. They retired my number and it’s an incredible honor. To put a statue up of me, out there, forever. I guess the number could be unretired and get taken out and put it back into play. But the statue, unless someone tears it down or does something to it, it’s always going to be there. I really don’t have words for it, but it’s an amazing feeling.”
The 45-year-old Buehrle spent 16 years in the big leagues, including 12 with the White Sox, one with the Miami Marlins and three with the Toronto Blue Jays. He went 214-160 overall, tossing a perfect game in his White Sox career and pitching to a cumulative 3.81 ERA.
He led the American League in innings pitched in two different seasons and was a four-time All-Star with the Sox. He helped Chicago capture the 2005 World Series championship and won double-digit games in 11 different seasons on the South Side.. He won three Gold Glove Awards in Chicago and also earned Cy Young votes in 2005.
He earned a complete game victory, allowing just one run, in the 2005 ALCS. He also appeared in two games in the World Series. He was 2-1 lifetime in the postseason.
Buehrle just received 11.4 percent of the vote on the most recent Hall of Fame ballot. He will stay on the ballot again next year.
