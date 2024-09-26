Chicago White Sox Make Big Decision That Could Impact American League Playoff Race
At 38-120, the Chicago White Sox are one loss away from becoming the worst team in modern baseball history. They have already tied the 1962 Mets (40-120) for the most losses, and the next defeat will send them over the historic edge.
However, just because you're bad doesn't mean you can't play spoiler, and the White Sox are embracing that opportunity.
White Sox manager Grady Sizemore said that he's moving ace pitcher Garrett Crochet to Friday night for the sole purpose of playing against a Tigers team that is fighting for a playoff spot and seeding.
Per Scott Merkin of MLB.com on social media:
Sizemore on Crochet start being moved to Friday: "With Detroit where they’re at, I think it’s gonna make for good baseball. They’re gonna be competing for a playoff spot. We wanna throw our best guy up against this team that’s fighting for a playoff spot. These are our rivals.
Entering Thursday, the Tigers are 84-74. They are tied with the Kansas City Royals for the second/third wild card spot in the American League. Both teams are 2.0 games ahead of the Minnesota Twins and 2.5 ahead of the Seattle Mariners.
It might be a foregone conclusion that the Tigers are going to make the playoffs, but if the White Sox can knock them down a peg on the seeding line, then good for Sizemore and Co.
The 25-year-old Crochet was the White Sox' lone All-Star representative this season. He's gone 6-12 with a 3.68 ERA, striking out 203 batters in just 142.0 innings.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.