Chicago White Sox Minority Owner to Buy More Shares, Won't Try to Buy Minnesota Twins
According to a recent report in The Athletic, Justin Ishbia is going to stop his attempt to buy the Minnesota Twins, who are up for sale from the Pohlad Family.
Instead, Ishbia is going to up his ownership stake in the Chicago White Sox, which could put him in position to become the majority owner of that franchise in the future.
Per the reporting:
Chicago-area billionaire Justin Ishbia has dropped his pursuit of the Minnesota Twins, The Athletic has learned, and will instead buy more shares from other limited partners to increase his existing minority stake in the Chicago White Sox.
People with knowledge of the discussions believe that the deal will allow Ishbia to take control of the team at some point by buying the shares of longtime owner Jerry Reinsdorf and other partners
There have been reports that Reinsdorf would be exploring a sale of the White Sox as well, though we haven't heard much speculation on potential buyers in the last several months.
The White Sox are coming off a season in which they went 41-121 and accumulated the most losses in modern baseball history. Despite that, they'd still be insanely valuable on the open market and Ishbia would generate more wealth ultimately by purchasing more shares.
Ishbia is the brother of Mat Ishbia, who is a lead owner of the Phoenix Suns (NBA) and Phoenix Mercury (WNBA) alongside him.
As for the Twins, there is no telling which way the ownership situation will go now. The Pohlad Family had potentially wanted to complete a sale by Opening Day, though that appears to be out the window now.
