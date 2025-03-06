Chicago White Sox Players Panned in MLB The Show 25 Ratings Reveal
The Chicago White Sox are coming off the worst season in modern MLB history, and the talent they brought in over the winter isn't exactly expected to right the ship.
MLB The Show 25 held its ratings reveal special Wednesday afternoon, sorting through the top-five players on each club's roster in this year's edition of the best-selling video game. There were seven White Sox players given ratings due to a five-way tie for third.
Center fielder Luis Robert Jr. was the White Sox's highest-rated player at 77 overall. He is the lowest-rated No. 1 player on any team entering 2025.
Next up was relief pitcher Penn Murfee with a 75, followed by starting pitcher Davis Martin, outfielder Mike Tauchman, starting pitcher Bryse Wilson, center fielder Michael A. Taylor and starting pitcher Mike Clevinger all at 73. Martin is the only returning player from the 2024 squad in that group.
Murfee came over via waivers in November, while the other four were free agent signings. Clevinger isn't even on a big-league deal, so it remains to be seen if the veteran will make Chicago's Opening Day roster.
Taylor is at least one of seven players with both field and arm ratings at 90 or above, but his offensive stats apparently drag his overall down to the point where he is hardly a starting-caliber player.
Notably absent from the list were first baseman Andrew Vaughn and outfielder Andrew Benintendi, the latter of whom is set to open the year on the injured list with a fractured right hand.
For comparison, the lowly Miami Marlins and Colorado Rockies have five and three players rated 76 or better, respectively. Chicago has one.
