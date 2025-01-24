Chicago White Sox Trade Reliever Ron Marinaccio to San Diego Padres For Cash
The Chicago White Sox have traded right-handed relief pitcher Ron Marinaccio to the San Diego Padres, the teams announced Friday afternoon.
Marinaccio was designated for assignment earlier in the week, getting bumped off Chicago's 40-man roster to make room for free agent acquisition Martín Pérez. Instead of letting him hit the waiver wire, the White Sox found a trade partner in San Diego and cashed in on Marinaccio's departure.
Marinaccio never threw an inning in Chicago, as the club only just claimed the 29-year-old off waivers from the New York Yankees in late September.
Over the course of his three seasons in the Bronx, Marinaccio went 6-5 with a 3.22 ERA, 1.186 WHIP, 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings and a 1.8 WAR. His most successful campaign came in 2022, when he posted a 2.05 ERA, 1.045 WHIP, 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings and a 1.2 WAR across 40 appearances as a rookie.
Marinaccio went 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA, 1.200 WHIP, 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings and a 0.2 WAR in just 16 big league outings in 2024.
Those numbers were inflated by Marinaccio's two shaky performances in September, when he rejoined the MLB roster and allowed five hits, one walk and four earned runs in 2.0 innings pitched. Before that, Marinaccio had a 2.53 ERA, 1.031 WHIP and .181 batting average against on the season.
The Yankees had Marinaccio stashed in Triple-A for most of this past year. He wound up going 1-3 with a 2.04 ERA, 0.983 WHIP, 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings and eight saves, taking the mound 35 times for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
San Diego now has an interesting relief option joining them for Spring Training, which gets underway when pitchers and catchers report next month. Marinaccio isn't exactly a candidate to replace Tanner Scott as the Padres' closer, but he could sneak onto their Opening Day roster in another role.
