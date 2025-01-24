San Diego Padres Set to Retire City Connect Uniforms After 2025, Per Report

Fastball

After introducing their pink and mint alternate uniforms as part of Nike's City Connect line in 2022, the San Diego Padres will be moving on from that branding at the end of the 2025 season.

Sep 6, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) flips his bat after hitting a home run during the eighth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park. / David Frerker-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres will be moving on from their pink and mint City Connect uniforms after 2025, the Los Angeles Times' Bill Shaikin reported Friday.

This will be the fourth – and apparently final – season that the Padres have worn those uniforms, having debuted them on July 8, 2022. Highlighting their binational fanbase and the region's coastal community with through the color and design choices, San Diego had some of the most iconic and well-regarded City Connects since Nike introduced the line in 2021.

It remains to be seen what uniforms will take their place in 2026.

Dating back to 2023, MLB and Nike have had a "four-plus-one" policy that limits teams to four uniforms plus a City Connect.

The Padres' other four uniforms are their pinstripe whites, their pinstripe grays, their browns and their camouflages. With the pink and mint jerseys getting bumped out of the rotation, it is safe to assume that the other four will remain in the rotation for at least 2026.

The Washington Nationals and Colorado Rockies are among the teams that retired their initial City Connect uniforms ahead of the 2025 season, and the Padres surely won't be alone in moving on in 2026.

