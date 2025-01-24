San Diego Padres Set to Retire City Connect Uniforms After 2025, Per Report
The San Diego Padres will be moving on from their pink and mint City Connect uniforms after 2025, the Los Angeles Times' Bill Shaikin reported Friday.
This will be the fourth – and apparently final – season that the Padres have worn those uniforms, having debuted them on July 8, 2022. Highlighting their binational fanbase and the region's coastal community with through the color and design choices, San Diego had some of the most iconic and well-regarded City Connects since Nike introduced the line in 2021.
It remains to be seen what uniforms will take their place in 2026.
Dating back to 2023, MLB and Nike have had a "four-plus-one" policy that limits teams to four uniforms plus a City Connect.
The Padres' other four uniforms are their pinstripe whites, their pinstripe grays, their browns and their camouflages. With the pink and mint jerseys getting bumped out of the rotation, it is safe to assume that the other four will remain in the rotation for at least 2026.
The Washington Nationals and Colorado Rockies are among the teams that retired their initial City Connect uniforms ahead of the 2025 season, and the Padres surely won't be alone in moving on in 2026.
Related MLB Stories
NEW RED SOX UNIFORM DETAILS: Boston has new green City Connect uniforms that will enter their rotation in 2025, replacing their alternate blues. READ MORE
PLAWECKI CALLS IT QUITS: Former Mets and Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki announced his retirement last weekend, joining the Padres' minor league staff. READ MORE
MLB REVERTS TO OLD JERSEYS: Following widespread complaints across the league in 2024, Fanatics and Nike are moving off of the controversial uniform materials. READ MORE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.