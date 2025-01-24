Fastball

Houston Astros Reliever Ryan Pressly Shuts Down Potential Trade to Toronto Blue Jays

Ryan Pressly, who has a full no-trade clause in his contract, has reportedly stopped the Houston Astros from trading him to the Toronto Blue Jays ahead of the 2025 season.

Sam Connon

Aug 9, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Houston Astros pitcher Ryan Pressly (55) pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the ninth inning at Fenway Park.
Aug 9, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Houston Astros pitcher Ryan Pressly (55) pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the ninth inning at Fenway Park. / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Toronto Blue Jays may not be done adding just yet, but they have had another wrench thrown into their bullpen plans heading into 2025.

The Houston Astros are reportedly looking to trade longtime closer Ryan Pressly in order to lighten their payroll a bit. Pressly has a full no-trade clause, though, and the Texas native apparently has no interest in playing on either the East or West coast.

As a result, Pressly has said “no” to a trade to the Blue Jays, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported Friday morning. Per Heyman, Pressly has yet to commit either way on the Chicago Cubs, who have also spoken to the Astros about a potential deal.

At least one more team has seriously pursued the 36-year-old right-hander.

Pressly went 2-3 with a 3.49 ERA, 1.341 WHIP, 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings and four saves in 2024. He lost his grip on Houston’s closer job when the team went out and signed another All-Star reliever in Josh Hader, ultimately recorded 25 holds on the season.

Pessly owns a 2.81 ERA, 1.027 WHIP and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings during his time in Houston. He has one year and $14 million left on his contract.

Toronto already went out and acquired an All-Star reliever in Jeff Hoffman this month, signing him to three-year contract in spite of some medical red flags. The Blue Jays were also tied to Tanner Scott before he went to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Carlos Estévez remains an option for Toronto, but he is reportedly also being targeted by the Cincinnati Reds and Detroit Tigers.

