Houston Astros Reliever Ryan Pressly Shuts Down Potential Trade to Toronto Blue Jays
The Toronto Blue Jays may not be done adding just yet, but they have had another wrench thrown into their bullpen plans heading into 2025.
The Houston Astros are reportedly looking to trade longtime closer Ryan Pressly in order to lighten their payroll a bit. Pressly has a full no-trade clause, though, and the Texas native apparently has no interest in playing on either the East or West coast.
As a result, Pressly has said “no” to a trade to the Blue Jays, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported Friday morning. Per Heyman, Pressly has yet to commit either way on the Chicago Cubs, who have also spoken to the Astros about a potential deal.
At least one more team has seriously pursued the 36-year-old right-hander.
Pressly went 2-3 with a 3.49 ERA, 1.341 WHIP, 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings and four saves in 2024. He lost his grip on Houston’s closer job when the team went out and signed another All-Star reliever in Josh Hader, ultimately recorded 25 holds on the season.
Pessly owns a 2.81 ERA, 1.027 WHIP and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings during his time in Houston. He has one year and $14 million left on his contract.
Toronto already went out and acquired an All-Star reliever in Jeff Hoffman this month, signing him to three-year contract in spite of some medical red flags. The Blue Jays were also tied to Tanner Scott before he went to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Carlos Estévez remains an option for Toronto, but he is reportedly also being targeted by the Cincinnati Reds and Detroit Tigers.
Related MLB Stories
JAYS, RAYS SWING TRADE: After designating reliever Brandon Eisert for assignment, Toronto flipped him to Tampa Bay. READ MORE
BICHETTE SLIPS IN RANKINGS: MLB Network had Bo Bichette on the outside looking in when they revealed their list of the top 10 shortstops right now. READ MORE
SCHERZER TO TORONTO ‘LIKELY’: If the Blue Jays can land another star, perhaps that will convince Max Scherzer that they’re ready to contend. READ MORE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.