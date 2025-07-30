Cleveland Guardians Reportedly 'Trying To' Trade All-Star Outfielder and Cy Young Winner
According to a new report from Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Cleveland Guardians could emerge as a major factor in the trade deadline, which comes up on Thursday at 6 p.m. ET.
The Guardians are “trying to move” both Steven Kwan and Shane Bieber, per source. Bieber made his fourth rehab start on Tuesday, striking out seven with no walks in four innings. He’s returning from April 2024 Tommy John surgery and has a $16M player option ($4M buyout) for 2026.
It seems shocking that the team would want to move Kwan, who is one of the key factors in their lineup, and an excellent defender. Still just 27 years old, he's a two-time All-Star and a three-time Gold Glover already. He's hitting .286 this season with nine home runs, 38 RBIs and 11 stolen bases. He's also carrying a .351 on-base percentage.
Under contract through 2027, he is getting more expensive through arbitration, which could be a reason why the Guardians are okay moving him in a deal.
Bieber, 30, hasn't pitched in the majors this season as he works back from Tommy John surgery, but he has made four minor league appearances, going 0-0 with a 1.59 ERA in 11.1 innings. He's given up just two runs. He's making $14 million this season and holds a player option for 2026.
Lifetime, he's 62-32 with a 3.22 ERA. He won the American League Cy Young Award in the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
The Guardians will play the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday at 6:40 p.m. ET. They are 53-54 on the season.
