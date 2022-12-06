Skip to main content
Cleveland Guardians Sign All-Star First Baseman to Two-Year Deal

Cleveland Guardians Sign All-Star First Baseman to Two-Year Deal

The Cleveland Guardians added a power bat to their lineup Tuesday, agreeing to terms on a two-year, $33 million contract with free agent first baseman Josh Bell, The Athletic's Zack Meisel and Ken Rosenthal report. The deal includes an opt-out for Bell. Bell is a former member of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Cleveland Guardians added a power bat to their lineup Tuesday, agreeing to terms on a two-year, $33 million contract with free agent first baseman Josh Bell, The Athletic's Zack Meisel and Ken Rosenthal report. The deal includes an opt-out for Bell. Bell is a former member of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres.

The Cleveland Guardians added a power bat to their lineup Tuesday, agreeing to terms on a two-year, $33 million contract with free agent first baseman Josh Bell, The Athletic's Zack Meisel and Ken Rosenthal report.

The deal includes an opt-out for Bell. 

Bell played the first five seasons of his Major League career with the Pittsburgh Pirates, before being traded to the Washington Nationals before the start of the 2021 Major League Baseball season.

Bell played a year and a half with the Nationals, before he was dealt along with Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres in a blockbuster trade prior to the trade deadline in August.

Bell was named an All-Star in 2019, and received the National League Silver Slugger Award for designated hitter in 2022.

Bell slashed .301/.384/.877 in 103 games with the Nationals in 2022. His offensive output took a significant dip in the final two months of the season, playing 53 games with the Padres, where he slashed .192/.316/.587.

Bell has had up-and-down power numbers over the course of his career. He slugged 27 homers in 2021, 37 in 2019 and 26 in 2017. Bell hit 12 in 2018 and 17 in 2022, despite playing a minimum of 143 games in each season.

The Guardians, who hit the second-fewest home runs in 2022, certainly could have used another power bat in their lineup. Bell might be able to fill that void.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.

USATSI_19260996_168388303_lowres
News

Cleveland Guardians Sign All-Star First Baseman to Two-Year Deal

By Jack Vita
USATSI_9963247_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Japanese Star Kodai Senga Will Likely Sign with One of these Six Teams

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18826148_168388303_lowres
News

Chicago White Sox Reportedly Will Not Move Tim Anderson in Trade

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19101539_168388303_lowres
News

MLB Hot Stove: Texas Rangers Reportedly Targeting Another Star Pitcher

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19370427_168388303_lowres
News

Houston Astros' 2023 Projected Pitching Rotation After Verlander's Departure

By Jack Vita
degrom heim
News

Deadly Duo: Rangers Can Pair Jacob deGrom With An Elite Pitch Framer

By Gary Phillips
USATSI_19255305
News

Aaron Judge Hasn't Told Yankees They'll Get To Beat A Final Offer

By Gary Phillips
USATSI_19024318_168388303_lowres
News

Arizona Diamondbacks Reportedly Making Play for Xander Bogaerts

By Jack Vita
USATSI_10473960
News

Will Re-Signed Brian Cashman Oversee End Of Yankees’ Stagnant Stretch?

By Gary Phillips