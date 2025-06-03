Fastball

Colorado Rockies Third Baseman Ryan McMahon Expected to Come Up in Trade Rumors

While Ryan McMahon has been a staple in the Colorado Rockies' lineup longer than anyone else, the third baseman's time in Denver could come to a close this summer.

Sam Connon

Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies third base Ryan McMahon (24) fields the ball seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Coors Field.
Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies third base Ryan McMahon (24) fields the ball seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Coors Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Colorado Rockies have held onto third baseman Ryan McMahon through thick and thin, but that could change this summer.

FanSided’s Robert Murray compiled a list of four players who he expects to come up in trade rumors ahead of the July 31 deadline. McMahon was the final player Murray highlighted, despite the Rockies' front office resistance to move him in the past.

McMahon, whose name has been popping up in trade rumors for years, is suffering through a career-worst season at the plate. He is currently batting .208 with six home runs, nine doubles, 17 RBIs, seven defensive runs saved, a .672 OPS and a 1.1 WAR.

From 2019 to 2024, McMahon hit .244 with a .751 OPS, averaging 24 home runs, 29 doubles, 80 RBIs, 13 defensive runs saved and a 3.0 WAR per 162 games. He made his first career All-Star appearance in 2024.

The 30-year-old is on the books for $12 million this season, then $16 million in 2026 and 2027. With Colorado staring down the worst record in MLB history, perhaps the front office will make an effort to shed McMahon's salary and start fresh.

At the same time, McMahon is one of the few fan-favorites who remains in Denver. He hasn't missed more than 11 games in any season this decade, and his defense in the hot corner is as valuable as ever.

Moving off McMahon would constitute waving the white flag – in case the Rockies starting the season 10-50 wasn't demoralizing enough. Kris Bryant would become the only position player on Colorado's payroll set to cash in on an eight-figure salary through 2027.

Related MLB Stories

  • CARPENTER HITS 3 HR: Kerry Carpenter went yard three times against the Chicago White Sox on Monday night, becoming the first Detroit Tigers player to achieve the feat since Victor Martinez in 2016. CLICK HERE
  • STOWERS TRADE RUMORS: Less than a year after the Baltimore Orioles shipped former top prospect Kyle Stowers to the Miami Marlins, the breakout outfielder could be on the move again. CLICK HERE
  • TOVAR SEEMS OK: Shortstop Ezequiel Tovar left the Colorado Rockies' showdown with the Miami Marlins on Monday night after feeling a pinch around his left ribcage. CLICK HERE

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

Home/News