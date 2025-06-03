Colorado Rockies Third Baseman Ryan McMahon Expected to Come Up in Trade Rumors
The Colorado Rockies have held onto third baseman Ryan McMahon through thick and thin, but that could change this summer.
FanSided’s Robert Murray compiled a list of four players who he expects to come up in trade rumors ahead of the July 31 deadline. McMahon was the final player Murray highlighted, despite the Rockies' front office resistance to move him in the past.
McMahon, whose name has been popping up in trade rumors for years, is suffering through a career-worst season at the plate. He is currently batting .208 with six home runs, nine doubles, 17 RBIs, seven defensive runs saved, a .672 OPS and a 1.1 WAR.
From 2019 to 2024, McMahon hit .244 with a .751 OPS, averaging 24 home runs, 29 doubles, 80 RBIs, 13 defensive runs saved and a 3.0 WAR per 162 games. He made his first career All-Star appearance in 2024.
The 30-year-old is on the books for $12 million this season, then $16 million in 2026 and 2027. With Colorado staring down the worst record in MLB history, perhaps the front office will make an effort to shed McMahon's salary and start fresh.
At the same time, McMahon is one of the few fan-favorites who remains in Denver. He hasn't missed more than 11 games in any season this decade, and his defense in the hot corner is as valuable as ever.
Moving off McMahon would constitute waving the white flag – in case the Rockies starting the season 10-50 wasn't demoralizing enough. Kris Bryant would become the only position player on Colorado's payroll set to cash in on an eight-figure salary through 2027.
