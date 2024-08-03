Colorado Rockies' Brenton Doyle Wins National League Player of the Month For July
Brenton Doyle enjoyed a career month in July, and he has been rewarded as a result.
The Colorado Rockies center fielder was named National League Player of the Month for July, MLB announced Saturday. Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., meanwhile, won American League Player of the Month.
Across 25 games last month, Doyle hit .333 with 11 home runs, seven doubles, one triple, 27 RBI, two stolen bases and an 1.194 OPS. His .800 slugging percentage was the highest by a qualified NL player in any month this season, thanks to his historic start to July.
Doyle is the first Rockies player to win NL Player of the Month since CJ Cron in August 2021.
In the 11 years between the Rockies' inaugural 1993 season and the 2003 campaign, the franchise produced 12 NL Players of the Month. Todd Helton won it four times, Dante Bichette won it three times, Larry Walker and Andres Galarraga each won it twice and Ellis Burks won it once.
Colorado didn't have another NL Player of the Month until Matt Holliday in 2007, though, followed by Troy Tulowitzki in 2010. When Tulowitzki won it again in 2014, that sparked a stretch of six wins by Rockies players in six seasons.
Now that Doyle has joined the likes of Nolan Arenado, Charlie Blackmon and Carlos González, the 26-year-old outfielder has firmly established himself as part of Colorado's young core.
Doyle is batting .269 with 18 home runs, 54 RBI, 21 stolen bases, an .801 OPS and a 3.0 WAR through 106 games this season. His batting average is up 66 points year-over-year, while his OPS is up 208 points.
On top of his emergence as a true threat at the plate, Doyle also won a Gold Glove in 2023.
Doyle and the Rockies are set to face off against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park at 8:40 p.m. ET on Saturday. Doyle is batting third, facing off against on of the Padres' major trade deadline acquisitions, Martín Pérez.
