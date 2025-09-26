Mariners Fans Were Irate After Rockies Intentionally Walk Cal Raleigh
Cal Raleigh is on the brink of greatness, but the Rockies aren't interested in helping him achieve it.
Raleigh hit his 60th home run of the season on Wednesday night, and now just needs two more to tie Aaron Judge for the American League record. He came up to the plate in a big spot during the Mariners' clash against Colorado on Thursday, but the Rockies chose to give him first base without even pitching to him, rather than risk letting him go yard.
Fans at Seattle's T-Mobile Park were fuming with the cowardly decision from the Rockies, and they let the team hear it as Raleigh took first base. Boos were cascading across the stadium from disgruntled fans who felt robbed of their chance to witness a piece of history.
Raleigh didn't look too thrilled either, remaining straight faced as he walked to first base.
Colorado was already trailing 5–0 at the time, and they weren't willing to let Raleigh make it an 8–0 game with one thunderous swing of the bat.
If the superstar catcher isn't able to leave the yard on Thursday, he'll only have three more chances to catch Judge's home run record. Seattle is hosting the Dodgers for a season-concluding three-game series starting on Friday.