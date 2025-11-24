Rockies Promote Warren Schaeffer to Full-Time Manager for 2026 Season
After taking over as interim manager following the Rockies firing Bud Black mid-season, Colorado is promoting Warren Schaeffer as the full-time manager for the 2026 season. The team announced the decision on Monday afternoon.
Schaeffer took over in May and posted a 36–86 record as interim manager with the Rockies this year. Despite the unfortunate outcome of the season, the Rockies are ready to give Schaeffer a fresh slate next year.
“We’re confident Warren is the right person to lead our club moving forward,” Rockies president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta said in a statement. “He has established strong relationships with our players, understands the culture of this franchise and embodies the energy and work ethic we want on and off the field.”
A couple Rockies players endorsed Schaeffer after the season for him to return in the future, including outfielder Jordan Beck.
“I like what he’s changed; I like what he brings to the table,” Beck said in September, via CBS Sports. “There is real accountability and there is true conversation. He makes guys feel really comfortable and prepared, and that’s important for a young team.”
The 40-year-old Schaeffer was promoted to the major leagues for the 2023 season as he was hired as the Rockies’ third base and infield coach. Before coming to majors, Schaeffer worked 10 years coaching and managing in the minor leagues.