Ten Incredible Stats From the 2025 MLB Season
The 2025 MLB regular season has ended, and focus has shifted to the opening round of the postseason. Before we do that, it's time to reflect on what has been an incredible 162-game campaign over the last six months.
We've been looking inside the numbers all season, so here's a final look at the most incredible stats from the 2025 season.
All stats are among qualified regulars unless noted.
204 — Aaron Judge's wRC+, which was 32 points better than any other qualified hitter. Shohei Ohtani came in second at 172, leading the National League. That means Judge was a 32% better hitter than Ohtani this year. Wild. For comparison, it was his second-best wRC+ ever, with 2024's 220 still leading the way.
210 — George Springer's wRC+ after the All-Star break, the best in baseball. A's rookie slugger Nick Kurtz finished second at 199. The 36-year-old Springer discovered that the Fountain of Youth exists somewhere near the Rogers Centre and had his best season since 2019. He notched career highs in batting average (.309) and on-base percentage (.399), and slugged .560 with 32 home runs, 84 RBIs, and 106 runs. Springer ranked third in baseball behind Judge and Ohtani with a career-best wRC+ of 166. His OPS (.959) jumped an incredible 285 points this season in his mid-30s. I'll have what he's having.
38 — Stolen bases by Juan Soto to tie for the NL lead with Oneil Cruz ... Yeah, you read that right. Not Elly De La Cruz, Trea Turner, Oneil Cruz, or Corbin Carroll, but Juan Soto. Even crazier? The $765 million man swiped 27 bags after the All-Star break to lead all of baseball. Soto had 34 stolen bases over the past three seasons combined entering 2025.
6.1 — Fernando Tatis Jr.'s fWAR, which was sixth in the NL, one spot ahead of Soto, who slashed .263/.396/.525 with 43 home runs, 105 RBIs, and 120 runs. By comparison, Tatis went .268/.368/.446 with 25 home runs, 71 RBIs, and 111 runs scored. The difference? Defense. Tatis was seventh in the NL with 15 defensive runs saved, while Soto finished at -7.
6.6 — Tarik Skubal's fWAR, best among MLB pitchers, edging Paul Skenes by 0.1. Skubal will undoubtedly repeat as the AL's Cy Young winner after going 13–6 with a 2.21 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 2.45 FIP and 241 strikeouts against 33 walks in 195 1/3 innings. He's still the best in the business.
10 — Wins for Skenes despite an MLB-best 1.97 ERA. The likely NL Cy Young winner finished the season 10–10 with a 2.36 FIP and 216 strikeouts against 42 walks in 187 2/3 innings. It's a crime that the Pirates aren't better when he's on the mound.
25.2 — Launch angle for Cal Raleigh, highest in baseball by 2.1 degrees and a career-high by 2.7. Raleigh was also fourth in barrel% (19.5), so it's not hard to see how he was able to blast an MLB-high 60 home runs. The Big Dumper became a national star in 2025,
45.1 — Hard hit percentage for Kyle Schwarber this season, a career high. The man who made himself more money than anyone in baseball during the 2025 season led the NL in the stat and finished 0.5% behind Aaron Judge. The 32-year-old slugger also notched career-highs in home runs (56), RBIs (132), wRC+ (152), slugging (.563), and fWAR (4.9). A big performance in a contract year.
99.4 — Hunter Greene's average fastball velocity, tops in baseball among starting pitchers. It was a breakout season for Reds starter as he went 7–4 with a 2.76 ERA. Health is the only thing standing between him and ace status. Brewers rookie Jacob Misiorowski came in second at 99.0 mph. Not surprisingly, Mason Miller's fastball led all qualified relievers at 101.2 mph.
-424 — The Rockies' run differential, which was the worst MLB has seen since the 1899 Cleveland Spiders. The modern era began in 1900, so we'll just say it's the worst ever. The previous record of -349 was held by the 1932 Boston Red Sox, so Colorado “beat” it by 75 runs! The Rockies lost 119 games, which was two fewer than the record-setting 2024 Chicago White Sox, but they were arguably a worse team. Colorado has lost 100-plus games in three straight years and has a .356 winning percentage (231–417) over the past four years. The team's ownership group should be stripped of the team at this point.
Bonus Number
.409 — Any guesses on this one? That's the Mets' winning percentage after having the best record in baseball on June 12. New York was 45–24 on that date and went an excruciating 38–55 over the rest of the season to fall out of the postseason picture. Despite a $323 million payroll, the Mets were eliminated on the final day of the season and will spend a long offseason dwelling on it.