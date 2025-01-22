Colorado Rockies' Charlie Condon Pegged as Top 10 Outfield Prospect in MLB
The top prospect in the Colorado Rockies' farm system has earned some major praise heading into 2025.
In the leadup to their fully-updated rankings across the league, MLB.com is revealing their top 10 prospects at each position. MLB Pipeline senior writer Jonathan Mayo broke down outfielders on Wednesday, slotting Charlie Condon in at No. 6.
Boston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony was placed at No. 1, followed by the Minnesota Twins' Walker Jenkins and the Washington Nationals' Dylan Crews. Max Clark of the Detroit Tigers and Jasson Domínguez of the New York Yankees claimed the No. 4 and 5 spots.
Condon is the first Rockies prospect to appear on any of MLB.com's positional lists thus far, although Chase Dollander could very well be recognized when right-handed pitchers are ranked on Friday.
At the end of 2024, Condon was ranked as the No. 11 overall prospect in all of baseball – fifth-highest among outfielders. He has since been leapfrogged by Domínguez, so it remains to be seen where he ends up on the Top 100 later this week.
Condon was the Rockies' first round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, getting selected No. 3 overall out of the University of Georgia.
In 116 games at the NCAA level, Condon hit .410 with 62 home runs, 30 doubles, 145 RBI and a 1.433 OPS. The 21-year-old saw action in 25 High-A contests after getting drafted, but he hit just .180 with one home run, four doubles, 11 RBI and a .518 OPS.
MLB Pipeline has Condon's power tool graded at a 70, while his hit tool earned a 60. Condon's arm tool was given a 55, his field tool got a 50 and his run tool came in at a 40.
Condon isn't expected to reach the big leagues until 2026, so the Rockies don't have to worry about carving out a spot for him just yet. When he does reach MLB, though, he could be exactly the kind of player that Colorado fans have been waiting for.
Related MLB Stories
ROCKIES ICONS DROP OFF BALLOT: Troy Tulowitzki and Carlos González failed to earn the 5% of votes required to hang around on the Hall of Fame ballot for 2026 and beyond. READ MORE
WILLIAMS NAMED TOP SS PROSPECT: The Tampa Bay Rays' shortstop of the future, Carson Williams, was held up as the top prospect at his position entering 2025. READ MORE
MARTINI HEADS TO COLORADO: Former Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Martini signed a minor league deal with the Rockies, earning an invitation to their big league Spring Training camp. READ MORE
