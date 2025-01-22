Fastball

Colorado Rockies' Charlie Condon Pegged as Top 10 Outfield Prospect in MLB

Charlie Condon may not have thrived in High-A last year, but the Colorado Rockies' first round pick is still riding a wave of hype into the 2025 season.

Sam Connon

Georgia's first baseman Charlie Condon (24) hits a home run against Florida on April 14, 2023, at Condron Family Baseball Park in Gainesville, Florida.
Georgia's first baseman Charlie Condon (24) hits a home run against Florida on April 14, 2023, at Condron Family Baseball Park in Gainesville, Florida.
The top prospect in the Colorado Rockies' farm system has earned some major praise heading into 2025.

In the leadup to their fully-updated rankings across the league, MLB.com is revealing their top 10 prospects at each position. MLB Pipeline senior writer Jonathan Mayo broke down outfielders on Wednesday, slotting Charlie Condon in at No. 6.

Boston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony was placed at No. 1, followed by the Minnesota Twins' Walker Jenkins and the Washington Nationals' Dylan Crews. Max Clark of the Detroit Tigers and Jasson Domínguez of the New York Yankees claimed the No. 4 and 5 spots.

Condon is the first Rockies prospect to appear on any of MLB.com's positional lists thus far, although Chase Dollander could very well be recognized when right-handed pitchers are ranked on Friday.

At the end of 2024, Condon was ranked as the No. 11 overall prospect in all of baseball – fifth-highest among outfielders. He has since been leapfrogged by Domínguez, so it remains to be seen where he ends up on the Top 100 later this week.

Condon was the Rockies' first round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, getting selected No. 3 overall out of the University of Georgia.

In 116 games at the NCAA level, Condon hit .410 with 62 home runs, 30 doubles, 145 RBI and a 1.433 OPS. The 21-year-old saw action in 25 High-A contests after getting drafted, but he hit just .180 with one home run, four doubles, 11 RBI and a .518 OPS.

MLB Pipeline has Condon's power tool graded at a 70, while his hit tool earned a 60. Condon's arm tool was given a 55, his field tool got a 50 and his run tool came in at a 40.

Condon isn't expected to reach the big leagues until 2026, so the Rockies don't have to worry about carving out a spot for him just yet. When he does reach MLB, though, he could be exactly the kind of player that Colorado fans have been waiting for.

