Fastball

Boston Red Sox Star Rafael Devers' Spring Training Debut Delayed Yet Again

Rafael Devers was scheduled to make his first appearance of spring training either Tuesday or Wednesday, but shoulder injuries will keep the Boston Red Sox third baseman until Saturday.

Sam Connon

Fort Myers, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) participates in spring training workouts at Fenway South Player Development Complex.
Fort Myers, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) participates in spring training workouts at Fenway South Player Development Complex. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

Last week, manager Alex Cora said the updated target dates for Rafael Devers' spring training debut were either Tuesday or Wednesday.

Time to adjust the schedules again.

Devers is still working through shoulder injuries and will not see game action Tuesday or Wednesday, after all. The Boston Red Sox third baseman will instead play in his first official game Saturday against the split-squad Atlanta Braves, Cora told reporters Tuesday morning.

By that point, there were only be nine days left on the Grapefruit League slate, so Devers won't have a very long runway to prepare for the regular season.

Devers is set to face Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler in simulated back field games, though, per The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey.

As a result of the numerous injury delays, Cora has not gotten the opportunity to experiment with a defensive alignment that includes both Devers and free agent signing Alex Bregman. Both are third basemen by trade, but Bregman is a Gold Glove defender and Devers has been producing sub-par numbers in the hot corner for years.

Moving Devers to designated hitter could be in the cards, with his health playing just as large a part as Bregman's encroachment on third.

Devers was named an All-Star for the third time in his career in 2024, batting .272 with 28 home runs, 83 RBIs, an .871 OPS and a 3.7 WAR. The two-time Silver Slugger ranks second in the American League with 169 home runs since the start of the 2019 season.

The 28-year-old heading into the second season of his 10-year, $313.5 million megadeal.

Related MLB Stories

  • DODGERS EXTEND ROBERTS: Dave Roberts just led Los Angeles to its second World Series in five years, earning a record-breaking contract in the process. CLICK HERE
  • PÉREZ STILL SIDELINED AFTER ALL: Despite claiming he would be back in the Tigers' lineup on Monday, outfielder Wenceel Pérez didn't travel with the team due to back tightness. CLICK HERE
  • PASQUANTINO, NFL INSIDER: Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino broke the news that the Jets would be signing Justin Fields before his spring training game Monday. CLICK HERE

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

Home/Injuries