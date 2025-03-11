Raccoon Camps Out in Atlanta Braves' Bullpen in Viral Spring Training Moment
Starting pitcher Grant Holmes was making quick work of the Detroit Tigers to open Tuesday's spring training game, but there was still action in the Atlanta Braves' bullpen as early as the second inning.
There wasn't a reliever warming up, though.
A raccoon was camped out on a beam above Atlanta's bullpen at CoolToday Park, drawing out security and pest control to try to remove it from the stadium. A uniformed member of the Braves was even assisting in the process, holding out a catch pole while someone else tried to lure it into a net.
The whole ordeal warranted updates from the broadcast team throughout the bottom of the second, but the raccoon was ultimately caught off-camera between innings.
Holmes wound up tossing 5.0 scoreless innings Tuesday, giving up just one hit and three walks compared to his five strikeouts. It was up to Dylan Covey to relieve Holmes, and he allowed one run in the sixth and two more in the seventh.
The Braves went on to lose 3-1, dropping back to 7-7 in Grapefruit League play.
