Colorado Rockies Reportedly Considering Extension For Speedy Outfielder
According to a report from the Denver Post, the Colorado Rockies are considering a contract extension for outfielder Brenton Doyle.
The following comes from MLBTradeRumors, but links to the original report (subscription required):
The Rockies have had “internal discussions” about the possibility of signing center fielderto a contract extension, according to Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post. There isn’t any indication that these considerations have led to any actual negotiations with Doyle’s representatives at the Ballengee Group, and given the normal rhythm of spring extension talks, in-depth talks or an official agreement aren’t likely to take place until closer to Opening Day.
The 26-year-old Doyle is heading into the third year of his career with the Rockies. He put together a very solid season in 2024, hitting .260 with 23 homers, 72 RBI and 30 stolen bases. Given that he's under team control through 2029, there's no imminent pressure on the Rockies to get something done, but they may want to reward a positive contributor and keep future arbitration salaries down.
The Rockies finished with the worst record in the National League in 2024 and are projected to finish last in the National League West again this year, but Doyle's further development will be worth watching.
If he continues to ascend, he just may become the next great Rockies player, in line with Matt Holliday, Troy Tulowitzki, Carlos Gonzalez and Nolan Arenado.
The Rockies report to spring training in Arizona next week and they will get ready for the season opener on March 27.
