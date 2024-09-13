Fastball

Colorado Rockies Set to Retire Nike City Connect Uniforms, Introduce New Look in 2025

Despite their green and white mountain alternates being held up as some of the best uniforms in MLB, the Colorado Rockies are moving on to a second City Connect design next season.

Sam Connon

Aug 31, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies outfielder Nolan Jones (22) and outfielder Brenton Doyle (9) and outfielder Jordan Beck (27) celebrate defeating the Baltimore Orioles in the ninth inning at Coors Field.
Aug 31, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies outfielder Nolan Jones (22) and outfielder Brenton Doyle (9) and outfielder Jordan Beck (27) celebrate defeating the Baltimore Orioles in the ninth inning at Coors Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

Ever since they made their debut on June 4, 2022, the Colorado Rockies' green and white alternate threads have routinely showed up towards the top of any list ranking Nike's City Connect uniforms.

And yet, the team has decided to move on.

The Rockies announced Friday that they would be retiring their current City Connect uniforms at the end of the 2024 season, and that they would be introducing new ones come 2025. Colorado will join its NL West rival Los Angeles Dodgers as the only other club to release a second City Connect uniform.

"This is the final month of the inaugural green and white uniforms," the team confirmed in a statement. "As part of MLB and Nike's three year City Connect cycle, we will be debuting a new City Connect design next season."

MLB teams are permitted to rotate through four jerseys each season – a home, a road and two alternates – plus a fifth, if they have a City Connect. Any new jersey that gets introduced is required to stay in rotation for at least three seasons.

The Rockies were the 11th team to unveil their City Connects, becoming one of seven to do so in 2022. Nine teams added them in 2024, including the New York Mets, Tampa Bay Rays, Detroit Tigers, St. Louis Cardinals and Toronto Blue Jays.

The New York Yankees and Oakland Athletics are the only two franchises that have yet to introduce a City Connect uniform since the program started in 2021.

As it stands, the Rockies are the only team confirmed to be coming out with a new City Connect uniform in 2025, although the Washington Nationals did announce last January that their current ones would also be retired at the end of 2024.

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon

SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

Home/News