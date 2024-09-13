Colorado Rockies Set to Retire Nike City Connect Uniforms, Introduce New Look in 2025
Ever since they made their debut on June 4, 2022, the Colorado Rockies' green and white alternate threads have routinely showed up towards the top of any list ranking Nike's City Connect uniforms.
And yet, the team has decided to move on.
The Rockies announced Friday that they would be retiring their current City Connect uniforms at the end of the 2024 season, and that they would be introducing new ones come 2025. Colorado will join its NL West rival Los Angeles Dodgers as the only other club to release a second City Connect uniform.
"This is the final month of the inaugural green and white uniforms," the team confirmed in a statement. "As part of MLB and Nike's three year City Connect cycle, we will be debuting a new City Connect design next season."
MLB teams are permitted to rotate through four jerseys each season – a home, a road and two alternates – plus a fifth, if they have a City Connect. Any new jersey that gets introduced is required to stay in rotation for at least three seasons.
The Rockies were the 11th team to unveil their City Connects, becoming one of seven to do so in 2022. Nine teams added them in 2024, including the New York Mets, Tampa Bay Rays, Detroit Tigers, St. Louis Cardinals and Toronto Blue Jays.
The New York Yankees and Oakland Athletics are the only two franchises that have yet to introduce a City Connect uniform since the program started in 2021.
As it stands, the Rockies are the only team confirmed to be coming out with a new City Connect uniform in 2025, although the Washington Nationals did announce last January that their current ones would also be retired at the end of 2024.
