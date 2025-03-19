Colorado Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar Heralded as Potential Breakout Star in 2025
The Colorado Rockies' shortstop of the future could be primed to take the league by storm.
Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer published a list Wednesday breaking down which underrated players across MLB could make the leap to stardom in 2025. Ezequiel Tovar was one of the 10 names Rymer highlighted, likening him to the next Javier Báez.
In certain circles, Tovar already broke out in 2024. The 23-year-old became the youngest shortstop in National League history to win a Gold Glove, on top of placing 19th in NL MVP voting and leading the NL in both doubles and at-bats.
Tovar finished 2024 with 26 home runs, 45 doubles, 78 RBIs and a 3.8 WAR, batting .269 with a .763 OPS across 157 games. He became the first shortstop in MLB history to record 300-plus total bases and 200-plus strikeouts in a single season, making him a unique boom-or-bust batter.
The Rockies signed Tovar to a seven-year, $63.5 million contract on the eve of Opening Day in 2024. As a result, he is under team control through 2030, not including his $23 million club option for 2031.
Per FanGraphs' ZiPS model, Tovar is projected to hit .264 with 23 home runs, 39 doubles, 89 RBIs, a .751 OPS and a 3.4 fWAR in 2025. He is in line to be the seventh-most valuable everyday shortstop in the NL, trailing only Francisco Lindor, Mookie Betts, Elly De La Cruz, Trea Turner, Willy Adames and Dansby Swanson.
Tovar and the Rockies will open their regular season slate against the Tampa Bay Rays on March 28.
Related MLB Stories
- FREELAND SET TO MAKE HISTORY: The Rockies are turning to Kyle Freeland as their Opening Day starter in 2025, giving the veteran the honor for the fourth time in his career. CLICK HERE
- DOD ERASES 42: An article celebrating Dodgers star and Hall of Fame trailblazer Jackie Robinson was wiped from the Department of Defense website. CLICK HERE
- YAMAMOTO STANDS TALL: Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto got caught standing on his tippy toes in a photo with Shohei Ohtani and Roki Sasaki after the Tokyo Series finale. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.