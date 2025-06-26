Colorado Rockies Make Embarrassing Game-Ending Mistake In Latest Loss
Much of the Colorado Rockies' abysmal 2025 season can be blamed on front office mismanagement and having the 25th highest payroll. There's simply not much talent, especially compared to Thursday's opponent, the Los Angeles Dodgers.
But the Rockies' 63rd loss of the season wasn't necessarily a talent issue. The game ended on a simple base-running mistake. And to make matters worse, Colorado was building a rally when it occurred.
Tyler Freeman led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a walk, as the Rockies trailed the Dodgers 3-1. Two at-bats later, Thairo Estrada made solid contact toward the left center field gap, but Dodgers center fielder Andy Pages ran it down for the second out.
The Rockies should have had another chance to tie the game with Michael Toglia up next, given his nine home runs on the season. But as Pages caught the ball in center field, Freeman ranged way too far off first base. Pages made a strong throw to first and doubled off Freeman, whose base-running blunder saw the game end in an avoidable double play.
"It shouldn't even be close if you're the runner," said the Dodgers television analyst. "He had no business making this anything where an umpire has to make a decision."
The Rockies finished the game with just two hits, and wasted a solid start from Austin Gomber, who gave up one earned run in five innings. That dropped their MLB-worst record to 18-63 at the midway point of the 2025 season.
The White Sox set MLB's modern era record with 121 losses last season, but the Rockies are threatening to break it, as they're on pace for 126 losses.
