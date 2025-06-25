Former MLB Executive Proposes Blockbuster Trade Between Cardinals, Tigers
The St. Louis Cardinals aren't out of the NL Central race by any means. As of Wednesday afternoon, they're in a second-place tie with the Milwaukee Brewers and just 2.5 games behind the Chicago Cubs for first place.
But The Athletic's Jim Bowden, a former MLB executive, recently proposed a blockbuster trade idea that would send a pair of Cardinals All-Stars to the MLB-leading Detroit Tigers. Bowden's trade would involve the Cardinals trading third baseman Nolan Arenado and closer Ryan Helsley to the Tigers in exchange for infield prospect Kevin McGonigle.
St. Louis is currently tied with the Brewers for the third wild card, but just a half game ahead of the Padres, two games ahead of the Reds and 2.5 games ahead of the Diamondbacks. That trade may take the Cardinals out of the NL Wild Card race, as they'd be giving up a Gold Glove-caliber third baseman in Arenado, who's also second on the team with 10 home runs, as well as Helsley, who has 15 saves despite posting his highest ERA since 2021. They'd fill holes on a Tigers roster that leads MLB with 50 wins but could use an upgrade at third base and another high-leverage reliever.
McGonigle was the No. 37 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft out of Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast High School in Drexel Hill, Penn. He's currently with the Single-A West Michigan White Caps, slashing .382/.471/.696 with five home runs and 28 RBIs in 121 plate appearances.
If the Cardinals don't think they can contend with National League leaders like the Dodgers, Phillies, Cubs and Mets, it could make sense to make a move geared toward the future. That's what they'd be getting in McGonigle, a 20-year-old infielder who's ranked No. 2 among Tigers prospects and No. 22 in the MLB Pipeline.
