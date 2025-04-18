Corey Seager Hits Milestone Home Run as Texas Rangers Sweep Division Rivals
The Texas Rangers moved to 12-7 on the young season by beating the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night. The 5-3 loss dropped the Halos to 9-9. They are third in the American League West while the Rangers are in the top spot.
Kumar Rocker earned his first win of the season for Texas, going 7.0 innings and surrendering three earned runs on five hits. He walked none and struck out eight. Jack Kochanowicz fell to 1-2 for the Angels after surrendering four earned runs on eight hits over 4.2 innings.
Texas got 11 hits in the win, including two from shortstop Corey Seager, who hit his fourth home run of the season. It's also the 100th of his Rangers career.
An 11-year veteran, Seager has played for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Rangers. A two-time World Series champion, Seager got a ring with the 2020 Dodgers and one with the 2023 Rangers. A five-time All-Star, he's also a three-time Silver Slugger, a Rookie of the Year and a two-time World Series MVP.
He's now in his fourth year with Texas, having signed a 10-year deal beginning in 2022.
The Rangers will get a stiff test over the weekend, as they host the world champion Dodgers at Globe Life Field. First pitch on Friday is set for 8:05 p.m. ET as Yoshinobu Yamamoto (LAD) pitches against Jacob deGrom.
Yamamoto has been excellent in the early going, owning a 2-1 record and a 1.23 ERA. deGrom is 0-0 with a 4.30 ERA and earned a no-decision last week against Seattle.
