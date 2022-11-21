Could Jacob deGrom be Headed to New York Yankees? Yanks Request Medicals

Skip to main content
MLB Hot Stove: The New York Yankees recently checked in on Jacob deGrom, requesting the ace's medical reports, according to MLB insider Andy Martino. DeGrom declined a qualifying offer from the New York Mets last week, making him a free agent.
According MLB insider Andy Martino of SNY, the New York Yankees have requested medication information on Jacob deGrom.

The 34-year-old declined the $19.65 million qualifying offer from the New York Mets last week, making him a free agent.

DeGrom has not pitched more than 100 innings in a season since 2019. The two-time National League Cy Young Award winner has experienced elbow and scapula injuries in his right arm, limiting him over the past two seasons.

DeGrom made just 11 starts for 64.1 innings in 2022 and 15 starts and 92 innings in 2021. DeGrom struggled this past September, posting a 6.00 ERA over 21 innings in his final four starts of the regular season.

When deGrom is healthy, he's as effective of a pitcher as there is in baseball. Before experiencing elbow soreness that shut down his 2021 campaign, deGrom logged a 7-2 record, 1.08 ERA and 0.55 WHIP in 15 starts.

If deGrom is healthy and able to pitch a full season, he would be a huge addition to any club's rotation.

The Yankees currently have six starting pitchers — Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, Luis Severino, Frankie Montas, Domingo German and Clarke Schmidt — on their active roster. If the Yankees signed deGrom, he would immediately slide in as the club's number two starter behind Gerrit Cole.

Given deGrom's injuries, he may be in the market for a short-term contract.

