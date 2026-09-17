Like Cubs Fans, Craig Counsell is in Complete Awe of Pete Crow-Armstrong

It's not easy to put Pete Crow-Armstrong's season into words, but Craig Counsell gave it a shot following Wednesday night's game.

The NL MVP frontrunner had another remarkable performance under the bright lights of Wrigley Field. Facing off against a true World Series contender in the Atlanta Braves, he made sure that his team walked away with a series win. Crow-Armstrong smashed two homers to go along with an RBI triple. And, to no surprise at all, he made more history in the process.

Crow-Armstrong now holds the Cubs' single-season record for home runs by a left-handed hitter. He also tied Ernie Banks for the most home runs in a season for a Cubbie 24 years old or younger.

What's that? You want even more records?

Crow-Armstrong has passed Sammy Sosa for the most extra-base hits by a lefty in franchise history, per Bruce Levine. Sarah Langs also noted that he's tied with Nelson Cruz for the most games with 10+ bases recorded in a season since at least 1900.

The list of accomplishments for Crow-Armstrong might as well stretch all the way down Lake Shore Drive. It's made for one of the more impressive individual seasons Chicago has ever seen, and that's exactly what Counsell spoke about after the 8-4 win.

“When he hit the second homer, I said something, Bregman was standing next to me. I can’t remember what I said, but you’re shaking your head in amazement sometimes. You don’t get to see that. That’s what I told Alex, ‘We don’t get to see things like this. You spend your whole life in baseball, and you just don’t see this happen on a baseball field.’

You’re grateful to be a part of it. You’re grateful to see stuff like this. And you’re grateful the fans can see a season like this. They’re going to tell their kids about it. They’re going to tell their grandkids about seasons like this," Counsell said.

"I said, 'Alex, you don't get to see things like this.' ... (the fans are) gonna tell their kids about it, they're gonna tell their grandkids about it, seasons like this."



Craig Counsell and Alex Bregman paused to soak in the historic season PCA is having 👏 pic.twitter.com/LIfgOwyaRl — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 17, 2026

Counsell is right. It's no understatement to already declare this the kind of season that will go down in this city's sports history. You don't end up being mentioned alongside names like Banks, Williams, and Sosa without that being the case. Crow-Armstrong has truly made the impossible feel possible for several months now, and fans should soak in the last handful of weeks with him on the field.

With that said, Counsell did leave out the most bewildering aspect of all: Crow-Armstrong is only in his third full MLB season. He has taken a significant leap forward every step of the way. To be sure, there is much further to go than (likely) MVP, but all signs do point to this only being the beginning for the center fielder.

So ... I recommend keeping the Advil at the ready, Craig! You aren't going to stop shaking your head any time soon, and that can take a toll on the neck!

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