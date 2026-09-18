Braves, Red Sox, Cubs Near the Finish Line as Magic Numbers Fall

We've already seen a handful of teams across Major League Baseball start to clinch playoff spots and we should see the next batch of clubs do the same as soon as this weekend.

So far, we've seen the Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Yankees clinch playoff spots in the American League. In the National League, the Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles Dodgers have locked up playoff berths of their own. That's four out of the 12 total spots already confirmed and more will come over the weekend.

The three closest teams to clinching playoff berths next are the Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox and the Chicago Cubs.

Atlanta Braves — Magic Number: 1

Sep 6, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) reacts as he runs the bases after hitting a three RBI home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Braves' time is coming. If Atlanta takes down the Houston Astros on Friday night, it will clinch its spot in the 2026 postseason. Even if the Braves lose on Friday, they can still clinch, depending on how things play out with the clubs fighting for the No. 3 Wild Card spot. The simplest way to clinch would be just by winning. The Braves are scheduled to turn to Tyler Mahle on the hill on Friday.

Even if the Braves don't clinch on Friday, they're time is coming and there will be more. Atlanta's magic number to clinch the top spot in the National League East is down to five. That number will decrease with every Braves win and Philadelphia Phillies loss.

Boston Red Sox — Magic Number: 3

Sep 16, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Roman Anthony (19) throws the ball during the game between the Rangers and the Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boston put together one of the greatest mid-season turnarounds you're ever going to see. Boston has gone from 14 games below .500 to 13 games above with nine games left to be played. Arguably, the Red Sox are the biggest threat in the American League, if they can get their offense back on track.

Chicago Cubs — Magic Number: 4

Sep 11, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman (3) hits a double against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago's addition of Alex Bregman has paid off in 2026, to say the least. He has 5.2 wins above replacement and has been a veteran leader that this club needed. Plus, it doesn't hurt when you also have the heavy favorite in the National League Most Valuable Player race in Pete Crow-Armstrong as well. Chicago is loaded and it will land a playoff spot over the next few days.

The biggest question for Chicago right now is whether it can hold the top Wild Card spot. The Phillies are tied with Chicago, but the Cubs are ahead based on the tiebreaker. Whoever lands the top spot will host a three-game Wild Card series against the other, unless the San Diego Padres — who are one game back — can move up in the standings.