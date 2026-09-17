The 10 Biggest Breakout Stars of the 2026 MLB Season

Breakout players can come in many variations, and that's certainly the case this season. Whether it be an All-Star who has elevated their game to a new level and put themselves in contention for one of the league’s major awards, or a player who was on the brink of being out of the league who turned things around in a big way, there are many players who deserve recognition after enjoying a career year this season.

As the season reaches its end, we’re going to highlight 10 of MLB’s biggest breakout stars.

Cam Schlittler, Yankees

Cam Schlittler is the favorite to win the AL Cy Young Award in his first full MLB season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2025 stats: 14 GS, 73 IP, 2.96 ERA, 84 SO, 31 BB, 1.22 WHIP, 140 ERA+, 2.1 bWAR

2026 stats: 31 GS, 184 2/3 IP, 1.95 ERA, 228 SO, 44 BB, 0.90 WHIP, 216 ERA+, 7.0 bWAR

The Yankees got a taste of Schlittler’s potential last season when he joined the MLB rotation in July and proceeded to log a 2.96 ERA across his first 14 starts. He was lights out across two postseason appearances, too. This year, he’s elevated his game to a whole new level, spearheading a pitching rotation that’s dealt with injuries to key arms throughout the year. Schlittler has emerged as the AL Cy Young favorite, posting a 1.95 ERA with 228 strikeouts against 44 walks in 184 2/3 innings. He leads the American League in ERA and WHIP (0.904), and ranks inside the top five in innings, K/9 (11.11), BB/9 (2.14), batting average against (.185) and hits allowed (123). Schlittler is tied with Jacob Misiorowski at 6.0 fWAR, the most among all pitchers.

Pete Crow-Armstrong, Cubs

Pete Crow-Armstrong is the NL MVP favorite after a breakout season in 2026. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2025 stats: 157 G, .247/.287/.481, 31 HR, 95 RBI, 35 SB, 155 SO, 114 OPS+, 5.9 bWAR

2026 stats: 150 G, .279/.372/.566, 42 HR, 102 RBI, 37 SB, 176 SO, 153 OPS+, 9.1 bWAR

Crow-Armstrong was an All-Star last season but he cooled off significantly during the second half. This year, not only did he return to the All-Star Game, but he’s running away with the National League MVP award. He’s leveled up his game and shored up some glaring weaknesses at the plate, all while maintaining his dominance in center field as MLB’s best defender. Crow-Armstrong still strikes out in over 26% of his plate appearances, but he’s elevated his walk rate to 11.5%, which in turn has seen his OBP rise to .374 after he sat below .290 in each of the previous two seasons. He’s set career highs in home runs, RBIs, stolen bases, walks (77), and runs scored (112) this year while leading MLB with 10 fWAR, which is 3.3 more than the next highest player (Ohtani). Crow-Armstrong has been a good player since debuting in 2023, but he’s been the best player in baseball this season, and it’s not particularly close.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h2&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Who Has Been MLB’s Biggest Breakout Star in 2026?&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h2&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;p&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;p&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span style=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;font-size: 12px;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Make your pick and continue to the final results page to see how your answer compares&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span style=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;font-size: 12px;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt; ➡️&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/p&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/p&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Cam Schlittler&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Pete Crow-Armstrong&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Jacob Misiorowski&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Jordan Walker&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Parker Messick&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Miguel Vargas&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Tristan Peters&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Jake Bauers&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Otto Lopez&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Ezequiel Duran&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Other&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

Jacob Misiorowski, Brewers

Jacob Misiorowski is the NL Cy Young favorite in his first full major-league season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2025 stats: 14 GS, 66 IP, 4.36 ERA, 87 SO, 31 BB, 1.242 WHIP, 95 ERA+, 0.5 bWAR

2026 stats: 28 GS, 166 1/3 IP, 1.89 ERA, 243 SO, 42 BB, 0.81 WHIP, 219 ERA+ 6.0 bWAR

Misiorowski turned heads last season after debuting in June, introducing baseball fans to his otherworldly fastball. The overall results weren’t quite there, however. In 15 appearances (14 starts), The Miz fanned 87 batters in 66 innings yet recorded a 4.36 ERA. This season, he’s been nothing short of dominant. In 27 starts, the flamethrowing 24-year-old leads the majors in ERA, strikeouts, FIP, WHIP and, well, just about every rate statistic. He’s broken various records with his four-seam fastball that sits comfortably in the triple digits, and has managed to maintain that velocity even while pitching deep into games (at least how “deep” is defined in modern baseball). MIsiorowski could very well become the first pitcher in MLB history to surrender fewer than 100 hits while pitching at least 162 innings (what’s required to qualify for statistical leaderboards in a full season).

Jordan Walker, Cardinals

Jordan Walker had a breakout season in 2026. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2025 stats: 111 G, .215/.278/.306, 6 HR, 41 RBI, 68 OPS+, -1.7 bWAR

2026 stats: 148 G, .280/.335/.484, 28 HR, 100 RBI, 133 OPS+, 3.7 bWAR

It’s hard to sugarcoat just how bad Jordan Walker was last season. He ended the year with -1.7 bWAR, a 31.8% strikeout rate and had a .584 OPS in 111 games. This season, he’s completely transformed his approach at the plate, and it’s paid big dividends. Walker had 27 home runs in his first 279 MLB games. He’s hit 28 already this season, while also taking home the title of Home Run Derby champion. He still strikes out at a high rate (25.3%) and has a tendency to chase pitches out of the zone, but when he’s connecting with the ball, it’s going a long way and it’s being hit extremely hard. Year over year, Walker has improved his OPS by 236 points, has more than doubled his RBI tally and has hit nearly five times more home runs.

Parker Messick, Guardians

Parker Messick had a breakout season for the Guardians in 2026. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2025 stats: 7 GS, 39 2/3 IP, 2.72 ERA, 38 SO, 6 BB, 1.311 WHIP, 152 ERA+, 1.2 bWAR

2026 stats: 30 GS, 178 1/3 IP, 2.57 ERA, 186 SO, 47 BB, 1.04 WHIP, 163 ERA+, 5.7 bWAR

Messick was excellent in his brief MLB stint last season, joining the Guardians rotation as a late-season call up. He’s exceeded all expectations in ‘26, however, proving to be one of the league’s premier starting pitchers. He added some velocity to his fastball, which averaged under 93 mph last season but has increased to 94.3 mph. His fastball ranks as the league’s third most valuable pitch according to Statcast, trailing only Cam Schlittler’s four-seamer and Nolan McLean’s sinker. Messick doesn’t have lofty strikeout numbers, but he limits hard contact with the best of them. He ranks in the 88th percentile for hard-hit percentage (32.6%) and 90th percentile for barrel rate (4.8%), and his 16 home runs allowed are the sixth fewest among qualified pitchers in the American League.

Miguel Vargas, White Sox

Miguel Vargas hit 30 home runs for the first time in his career in ‘26. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2025 stats: 138 G, .234/.316/.401, 16 HR, 60 RBI, 100 SO, 99 OPS+, 1.9 bWAR

2026 stats: 149 G, .249/.358/.475, 30 HR, 84 RBI, 118 SO, 131 OPS+, 4.6 bWAR

Vargas never played in more than 81 games in a season during his tenure with the Dodgers, but he’s gotten plenty more opportunity since being acquired by the White Sox. This year, he showed out, setting career highs in home runs, RBIs, stolen bases, walks and OPS. Vargas has benefited from significantly improved bat speed. He ranked in the 25th percentile in bat speed last year, but has surged into the 71st percentile in ‘26. He’s also raised his walk rate from a respectable 9.8% to 13.6%, which ranks in the 94th percentile. That type of patience at the plate enables him to see better pitches to hit, as opposing pitchers know he isn’t going to be chasing pitches out of the zone, evidenced by his 93rd percentile chase rate (21.5%). His breakout season culminated in a much-deserved first trip to the All-Star Game, and now he’s hoping to help lead the White Sox to the postseason.

Tristan Peters, White Sox

Tristan Peters has been excellent for the White Sox in 2026. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2025 stats: 4 G, .000/.000/.000, 0 HR, 0 RBI, 7 SO, -100 OPS+, -0.4 bWAR

2026 stats: 146 G, .275/.346/.457, 12 HR, 54 RBI, 85 SO, 123 OPS+, 4.0 bWAR

Peters was traded from the Rays to the White Sox last December for cash considerations or a player to be named later. In other words, Tampa was happy to offload him to anyone that was willing to buy. Well, that modest gamble paid off massively for Chicago, as Peters has become a key member of the lineup and one of MLB’s best defensive outfielders. Peters only saw four games of run prior to joining the White Sox, and he struck out seven times in 12 plate appearances. This year has been a completely different story. In 144 games, he owns a .806 OPS and has 47 extra-base hits. Defensively, he ranks seventh among all center fielders with nine outs above average and eight runs prevented. Not bad for a former Savannah Banana who barely made the White Sox’ Opening Day roster.

Jake Bauers, Brewers

Jake Bauers earned his spot in the Brewers’ everyday lineup this season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2025 stats: 85 G, .235/.353/.399, 7 HR, 23 RBI, 59 SO, 111 OPS+, 0.6 bWAR

2026 stats: 134 G, .269/.393/.496, 26 HR, 83 RBI, 88 SO, 144 OPS+, 3.0 bWAR

Bauers is in his seventh MLB season, but things really started to click for him at the plate this year. Prior to this season, Bauers had never recorded a bWAR above 0.6. Through 134 games in ‘26, he’s generated 3.0 bWAR and has shattered career highs across the board. He owns a .891 OPS, which ranks seventh among qualified hitters, and his .394 OBP ranks second, behind only Yordan Alvarez. Bauers was likely set to be in a platoon or bench role this season, but early injuries to Jackson Chourio and Andrew Vaughn opened up more opportunities for him at first base and in the outfield. He made the most of his chances and forced his way into Milwaukee’s everyday lineup for good.

Otto Lopez, Marlins

Marlins star Otto Lopez leads MLB with 180 hits. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2025 stats: 143 G, .246/.305/.368, 15 HR, 77 RBI, 82 SO, 87 OPS+, 3.6 bWAR

2026 stats: 148 G, .305/.347/.439, 10 HR, 69 RBI, 84 SO, 121 OPS+, 5.6 bWAR

Lopez’s home run numbers are down this season, but he’s become one of the league’s premier contact hitters. He leads MLB with 180 hits and has recorded 50 extra-base hits despite leaving the yard less often. He’s set career highs in runs scored (89) and stolen bases (30), making the most of his opportunities on the base paths. Additionally, Lopez has been one of the best defensive shortstops in the league, registering 11 outs above average, which ranks eighth at the position. His .795 OPS is nearly 120 points higher than last season, and he’s currently sixth in MLB in batting average despite cooling off a bit in the second half.

Ezequiel Duran, Rangers

Ezequiel Duran has been one of MLB’s most versatile defenders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2025 stats: 90 G, .224/.266/.293, 0 HR, 14 RBI, 55 SO, 62 OPS+, 0.2 bWAR

2026 stats: 141 G, .271/.332/.441, 17 HR, 80 RBI, 128 SO, 123 OPS+, 4.7 bWAR

Duran was woeful at the plate last season. He failed to hit a single home run in 90 games and had 14 extra-base hits. This season, he’s transformed his approach in the batter’s box, and the results are plain to see. He’s more than doubled his walk rate from 3.7% to 7.8%, has hit a career-high 17 home runs and recorded 80 RBIs after never previously topping 46. He’s not a world-beater offensively, but he’s become more than serviceable, and his OPS has increased by roughly 210 points year over year. It’s defensively where Duran truly shines, however. He’s extremely versatile, having suited up in at least three games at every position outside of catcher. He ranks sixth in MLB with 17 outs above average, despite the way the Rangers rotate him defensively.