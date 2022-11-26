Derek Jeter Tweets Support to Michigan Football After 45-23 Win Over Ohio State

New York Yankees great, 14-time American League All-Star and Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter was very pleased with the Michigan Wolverines football team Saturday afternoon.

The Wolverines dominated the Ohio State Buckeyes 45-23 in Columbus, picking up their first win in 'The Shoe' since 2000.

Jeter tweeted his support to the Wolverines, minutes after Jim Harbaugh's team picked up a key victory that clinched their spot in the Big Ten Championship game next weekend at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Jeter's tweet simply read 'Go Blue!!!'

Jeter, a native of Kalamazoo, Michigan earned a scholarship to play baseball for the Michigan Wolverines. Had the Yankees not selected Jeter sixth overall in the 1992 MLB Amateur Draft, perhaps Jeter would have donned the blue and gold in Ann Arbor. Instead however, he signed with the Yankees as a senior in high school.

Depending on how Saturday's games shake out, Michigan will play either Purdue, Illinois or Iowa in the Big Ten Championship game next week.

