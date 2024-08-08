Detroit Tigers Outfielder Goes Viral For Insane Game-Saving Catch on Wednesday
Detroit Tigers outfielder Parker Meadows saved the game on Wednesday night with one of the best catches of the MLB season.
With Detroit leading 3-2 in the bottom of the eighth inning, Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh hit a ball that would have given Seattle the lead if not for Meadows' incredible catch in center field.
You can see the play here, via Daniel Kramer of MLB.com:
Cal Raleigh was just completely robbed of what would’ve been a two-run, go-ahead homer -- and from another game where he would’ve homered from both sides of the plate.
A remarkable catch by Parker Meadows. And it halts the Mariners’ rally in the 8th inning.
That play did save the game at the time for Detroit, but they end up adding on in the top of the ninth to eventually win 6-2.
The win doesn't do much for Detroit, who is mired in fourth place in the American League Central, but it was a crushing loss for Seattle, who is now 59-56 and 0.5 games back in the American League West. The Tigers have taken the first two games of the series from the Mariners and will go for the sweep on Thursday night.
Perhaps the Meadows catch was finally payback for the insane Ken Griffey Jr. catch that was made against the Tigers in the 1990s?
In addition to the great play in the outfield, Meadows had two hits at the plate. His big night follows up a night in which he had a home run as well.
The Tigers and Mariners play one more time on Thursday night.
