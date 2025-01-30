Detroit Tigers Reportedly Not Done Shopping Even After Signing Tommy Kahnle
On Wednesday, the Detroit Tigers signed free agent reliever Tommy Kahnle to a two-year deal. After that signing was made public, President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris said that the team isn't done looking for upgrades.
You can see his full comments below:
We’re going to find ways to get better. Bullpen and our lineup are two areas that we are going to look to upgrade if we can, but we also like our depth on both sides of the ball,
The Tigers made a jaw-dropping run over the final six weeks to make the playoffs in 2024, and then swept the Houston Astros in the wild card round before falling to the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS. As special as that run was, the Tigers did it with a patchwork pitching staff, including the bullpen. Kahnle could serve as the team's closer, but Jason Foley, Will Vest and Alex Lange could get looks too. If the team wants to go out and add more bullpen depth via free agency, then Kenley Jansen and David Robertson are still available.
Offensively, the biggest upgrade remaining is free agent Alex Bregman. The Tigers have been connected to Bregman all offseason but have been unwilling to meet his asking price. If Bregman does not come to Detroit, they'll have to go with all their youth including Jace Jung, Zach McKinstry, Trey Sweeney and others.
The Tigers will report to spring training in Florida in just about two weeks and Opening Day is set for March 27.
Related MLB Stories
SUGANO PREVIEWS HIS STUFF: Tomoyuki Sugano, who signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Orioles this offseason, is throwing bullpens in advance of spring training. CLICK HERE:
IT's A SELL-OUT: We don't like that the A's have left Oakland, but they do appear to be popular in Sacramento, at least for the home opener. CLICK HERE:
GIVEAWAY TIME: The Chicago White Sox are featuring an impressive lineup of giveaways this season, including this special Ken Griffey Jr. bobblehead. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.