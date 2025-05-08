Detroit Tigers' Skipper Hits Historic Milestone in Wednesday Victory
The Detroit Tigers beat the league-worst Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night 8-6 in 10 innings at Coors Field. With the win, Detroit is 23-13 and they remain in first place in the American League Central. The Rockies are 6-29.
Trey Sweeney, Gleyber Torres and Spencer Torkelson each had doubles while reliever Will Vest earned the win after throwing two scoreless innings.
And the win represented a milestone for Tigers' skipper AJ Hinch, according to Tigers PR:
A.J. Hinch is the 75th manager in @MLB history with 900 wins.
Active managers to have reached the mark: Bruce Bochy, Terry Francona, Bob Melvin, Bud Black, A.J. Hinch.
Hinch, 50, is in his 12th year as a manager with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Houston Astros and Tigers. He helped lead the Astros to the 2017 World Series title, but was suspended after the 2019 season for his role in the team's sign-stealing scandal. He was hired by the Tigers in 2021 and led them to the American League Division Series in 2024.
This year, Detroit looks like it could be a World Series contender. In addition to Hinch, they have playoff experience, and the reigning American League Cy Young winner in Tarik Skubal.
Hinch is 900-806 for his career, a winning percentage of .528.
As a player, Hinch spent seven years in the big leagues with the Oakland Athletics, Kansas City Royals, Tigers and Philadelphia Phillies. He was a lifetime .219 hitter with 32 home runs.
His best year was 1998, when he hit nine homers.
The Tigers and Rockies will play a doubleheader on Thursday.
