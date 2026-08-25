Where Brewers Stand in the National League Race for No. 1 Seed

The Milwaukee Brewers are in a phenomenal position right now.

Milwaukee has won three of its last four games, including two wins over the National League East-leading Atlanta Braves. Right now, the Brewers are sitting pretty at 81-50 with 31 games left to go. There's a realistic chance that the Brewers make franchise history for the second straight season down the stretch. Last year, the Brewers set the franchise record with 97 wins. Right now, Milwaukee is on pace for more.

That's not all, though.

Right now, it's seemingly a four-way race for the top spot in the National League and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. The Brewers are leading the charge and their magic number is down to 30 to clinch the top spot. After the Brewers, the other clubs in the National League that have an outside shot at the top spot in the league are the Los Angeles Dodgers, Braves and the Chicago Cubs.

The Brewers Are In Prime Position

Aug 16, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy (00) during a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jon Endow-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right now, the Dodgers are one game back, the Braves are five games back and the Cubs are 5 1/2 games back. The Dodgers are the club outside of Milwaukee that has the best chance of clinching the top spot in the National League before the regular season comes to a close. The Braves are five games back, but the Brewers just created more of a gap between the two contenders.

The Brewers have a cushion right now both in the National League standings overall, and in the National League Central standings over Chicago, but there are seven more games between these two rivals before the regular season comes to a close. So, realistically, things could shift.

Right now, Milwaukee has the inside track to the top spot in the league and home-field advantage. Simply put, if the Brewers can continue to play as they have over the last few weeks, that will be enough to lock up the top spot. Milwaukee has played well specifically against teams with winning records, which should be considered a positive sign for Brewers fans. Milwaukee is 43-22 against teams above .500 right now.

The Brewers already have won the season series against the Dodgers as well, which could end up going a long way down the stretch for the top spot in the league. Milwaukee currently holds an edge over the Cubs as well, but there are more matchups to come.

All in all, the Brewers are in the driver's seat for the No. 1 spot with roughly five weeks to go.